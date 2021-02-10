Fantasy Football Second Overhaul: Time to snap up Ruben Dias and Raphinha

The second Overhaul has arrived in Sky Sports Fantasy Football - a period where players can make unlimited changes to their side until Saturday 12:30pm.

For Sky Sports Fantasy Football fanatics, it is it a week filled with optimism, hope, and an awful lot of planning, more so than the usual amount.

The second Overhaul is here, a time for change and a look into the future, as pretty much anything goes. Aside from the £100m budget remaining the same, Sky Sports Fantasy Football players can make unlimited changes to their side without them counting towards the 40 they have available for the season.

If you wanted a full team of rampant Manchester City players, you could do it, so long as you are within the £100m budget. Now is the moment to get the edge over your fierce friends in mini-leagues, earn the bragging rights, or even put yourself in contention for the £50,000 jackpot.

For many of us, that may not be a realistic possibility, but with new fixtures on the horizon and plenty of cut-throat decisions to be made, there are some players who should be at the forefront of consideration to make your final second Overhaul XI.

Ruben Dias - £9.1m

If you haven't had Ruben Dias in your Fantasy Football XI before now, why? Potentially the signing of the summer, Dias has been the Virgil van Dijk of Manchester City, revitalising their defence and proving exactly why defence wins, or soon can win you, championships. Dias has helped his side to keep 13 clean sheets in just 20 Premier League matches, need I say more?

Image: Ruben Dias and John Stones have formed a strong defensive partnership over the past month

Since being introduced to Sky Sports Fantasy Football teams, the Portuguese international has racked up 148 points in just 20 games, averaging 7.4 points per match. It is a staggering record, even more so when you consider the fact he has only dipped below five points in four of those 20 matches.

The City centre-half is in 90.9 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams, and I still think this ought to increase with the Overhaul just under two days away from finishing. They may play Tottenham on Saturday, but you cannot argue with Pep Guardiola's defence this campaign, who look assured and resolute, even looking nonchalant at times in the process.

Raphinha - £6.8m

He is Brazilian, and he only cost £17m. Patrick Bamford (£8.2m), another good option for the striker position, said himself that Leeds signing Raphinha from Rennes was a 'steal'. Looking at his Fantasy Football price, you could say the exact same. A mere £6.8m for a goalscoring and playmaking midfielder, yes please.

Raphinha has 39 points from his last four games, which includes two goals, three assists and two Man of the Match awards. You will not get a better player in the game for £6.8m than this player. He now has four goals and five assists for the season already, which leads me to believe he will have an even better second half of the campaign.

Image: Raphinha has been a revelation for Leeds since signing from Rennes in the summer

Jack Harrison (£6.9m) could be another Leeds asset worth consideration, but the flare and panache of Raphinha is extremely attractive. Again, the selection percentage within the top 1,000 is increasing day-by-day, currently standing at 14.4 per cent. Will the winger be your shrewd selection of the Overhaul?

Jorginho - £8.4m

This may be a surprising inclusion, but Jorginho was once a target for Thomas Tuchel at PSG. N'Golo Kante is expected to come in and play alongside the Italian when fit, but much like Ruben Dias, I think Jorginho is a guaranteed five points per game.

Sure, you have other 'enablers' within the game such as Oriol Romeu (£6.9m) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£7.4m), but there is one significant difference between Jorginho and his two competitors, penalties. He was relieved of his duties, but it appears he has quashed that after scoring two in as many games.

Image: Jorginho celebrates scoring from the spot against Sheffield United

In his last four Premier League matches, the pass-master has registered 34 points in his last four games, hitting tier two-pass bonus points in all of those (70+ passes in the game). With a top 1,000 selection rate of 10 per cent, it is clear to see that the Italian international is an ever-increasing thought on the minds of Fantasy Football players.

Takumi Minamino - £7.2m

This may be a rogue shout, but Takumi Minamino offers a differential option like no other, specifically drawing on the fact he is in only 0.2 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams in the game.

The man who is on loan from Liverpool scored on his debut for Southampton at St James' Park, earning eight points, and he was probably unfortunate not to see that figure surpass the double digits mark. He impressed, and I have no doubts he will continue to impress and feature whenever possible for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Image: Takumi Minamino scores on his Southampton debut against Newcastle

Southampton are one of the teams (alongside Manchester City and Aston Villa to name a couple) who are playing catch-up with the rest of the teams in the Premier League. One of these matches is against Leeds, and they do also have an individual game-day at Everton, providing a wealth of captaincy opportunities. Will you take a risk and recruit Minamino?

Robert Sanchez - £6m

Robert Sanchez is the cheapest starting Premier League goalkeeper at just £6m, and how he has performed since earning the number one shirt at Brighton. He has tallied 70 points from his 12 starts, with 53 of those coming in his last six outings.

Image: Robert Sanchez denies Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

He has not dipped below five points in that stint, keeping four clean sheets and saving a penalty at Manchester City. It is a rise that has seen 11 per cent of the top 1,000 players recruit his services, and this is expected to increase particularly with Brighton's individual game-day against Crystal Palace taking place on Monday Night Football.

Whatever your thoughts are on Ederson (£7.9m) or Emiliano Martinez (£6.3m), Sanchez does not only provide the budget option, but he offers you captaincy availability too, while being great value-for-money. It then allows the prospect of reinvesting that money elsewhere in your team.

Act fast - the Overhaul deadline ends Saturday 12:30pm. Create or amend your Fantasy Football team here.