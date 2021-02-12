Leeds to pick apart Arsenal: Win £5,000 for free with Super 6 Extra

You could win £5,000 for free by predicting what will unfold when Leeds visit the Emirates, live on Super Sunday. Here, Billy Lumsden marks your card.

Just one point and one place separates the two sides as they head into Sunday's Premier League clash.

Image: Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring for Leeds against Crystal Palace

Arsenal

Leeds United Sunday 14th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Arsenal held Leeds to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road after Nicolas Pepe saw red after a confrontation with Ezgjan Alioski. Leeds hit the woodwork three times and had 25 shots on the night, but the point was shared as they prepare to face off once more.

Speaking on The Official Leeds Utd Podcast, Patrick Bamford said, "Do you know what? He (Alioski) said in the changing room, I can't wait for Sunday. I was like 'why?'. He said because I'm playing against my mate Pepe again." There is the tale of the tape, and it may be one to consider for the booking question later on. Whatever happens, we are set for a fiesty, fast-paced game of football on Sunday.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey will not make it. They are two worrying absentees for Arsenal, and it could mean that Raphinha has a field day down the left, potentially coming up against Cedric. The Brazilian earned another assist for Bamford's goal against Palace, his third in four matches.

I do think Leeds will concede, as they have let in 38 goals this season, the third-worst in the Premier League. Only Palace and Sheffield United have conceded fewer, while Arsenal do have the power to unlock teams.

Leeds create an abundance of chances and they score goals. An in-form Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Bamford will prove too much for Arsenal to handle, and the visitors will walk away with an assured but narrow victory in London, where their record has been shocking for the past few years.

The score was of course 0-0 at half-time when these sides met earlier this season, but almost half of Leeds' goals this term have come in the first half of matches. Arsenal do not particularly like the first 45 minutes of games, having been ahead only four times in their 23 games.

Of those 23, they have been locked level 11 times at the break, but with Leeds coming out of the blocks to grab the game by the horns, the hosts could come unstuck and find themselves behind at the interval. Both sides do have an impressive second-half record, 6th and 8th respectively in the second-half table, which is why I think both sides will score in the latter 45, another decent betting angle to consider.

First goalscorer: Prediction: Patrick Bamford to score first (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Where to start with Bamford? He notched his 12th goal of the season against his former club Crystal Palace, and murmurings of an England call-up loom. With three goals and two assists in his last three matches, Bamford could be the prime option to open the scoring.

Raphinha scored the first goal of proceedings at Newcastle recently and scored the last goal in Leeds' loss against Everton. He has been in blistering form for Bielsa and could cause the Arsenal defence a heap of problems with his pace and trickery. But it's Bamford for me.

Image: Raphinha celebrates his goal at Newcastle with Rodrigo

First card: Cedric to receive the first card (10/1 with Sky Bet)

This is an accolade that many will not be after, but a card could be brandished quite sharpish on Sunday. As I alluded to, Pepe and Alioski could collide again with tensions running high following their last duel. Arsenal have in fact received five red cards during 2020/21, two more than any other team in the league.

Cedric will probably draw the short straw and be on the same flank as Raphinha. The Brazilian could draw plenty of fouls across the 90 minutes and will take plenty of kicks, so he himself may not be a bad consideration for a yellow card.

Total corners: Prediction: 10 corners to be taken (8-10 corners taken: 2/1 with Sky Bet)

In the 0-0 draw at Elland Road, there were only eight corners, despite Arsenal being reduced to 10 men and holding off an onslaught from Leeds for the last 40 minutes of the match. I think there may be cause to raise the stakes slightly in this one, with both teams having an array of attacking options on show.

Man of the Match: Prediction: Patrick Bamford to earn MOTM

When all is said and done, it will be the matchwinner or a little bit of brilliance that will have earned the points for one team or another. As I am expecting Leeds to win at Arsenal, it has to be Bamford who continues his great run in front of goal, and dare I say he could score both goals that hand Leeds another vital three points?

Tiebreaker - Possession: Prediction: Arsenal 39 per cent - 61 per cent Leeds

With Pepe's red against Leeds last time out, it did allow them to see 66.3 per cent of possession, which ultimately went unpunished as far as Arsenal's result was concerned.

It could be a similar case here. Leeds went after the game at Arsenal's rivals Tottenham, and came unstuck on the counter-attack, losing 3-0 on the day. It may not be the same result, but Leeds know no other way to play, so I would side with the lion's share of possession going to the away side. What will you predict?

