Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions: St Johnstone vs Celtic

St Johnstone vs Celtic, Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football
Too little, too late for Celtic now. They were impressive in a convincing 4-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday night and most players look lively. But every Celtic supporter I speak to knows the title has gone.
As a result, the squad is beginning to take a different shape. Jeremie Frimpong, Hatem Elhamed and Olivier Ntcham have all moved on and there will be plenty more in and out over the coming months.
On a brighter note, Odsonne Edouard is getting back to his best, but he's another who has turned it on too late to make the Hoops title challenge a serious one. I think Jonjoe Kenny has filled in very well at right back and offers the team a good balance.
Callum Davidson will no doubt approach this one with a bit of confidence having won their last two games against Kilmarnock and Livingston. He also saw his team gain a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in a tight contest in December. His team have every reason to be lively - a final at Hampden at the end of the month has everyone in good spirits.
WALKER PREDICTS: 0-3