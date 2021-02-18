David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 31. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Watford vs Derby, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two teams that are coming into this game in good form, and it should make for a cracking clash to start the weekend. Watford have had two very different types of wins this week, thumping Bristol City and then sneaking past Preston. But you need all kinds if you are going to get anywhere in this league.

Derby have enjoyed two great wins and have given themselves a real gap above the relegation zone. They are still a long way from being out of danger, but I do fancy them to pick up another point on Friday night.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Brentford, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

If this was a couple of weeks ago it would have looked a far tougher game for Coventry. But they may fancy getting something from this after seeing what has happened to Brentford in the last two games.

I do not think anyone would have seen those last two games coming after that phenomenal unbeaten run Brentford went on. But Thomas Frank was always batting away questions about automatic promotion as he understands how quickly this league can change. With that in mind, I do fancy them to bounce back with a win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

It's slightly frustrating when you know how good a manager Mick McCarthy is and then you saw some of the reaction when he was appointed at Cardiff. But he's been so successful at this level before, and is showing it again already.

It's been a week that sums up Preston this season. A good win against Blackburn last Friday, a frustrating defeat in midweek. They just cannot find any consistency, and I cannot see them getting a result here.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Huddersfield are the only side in the Championship without a win in 2021. It's been a tough little spell for them and they have gone a bit backwards under Carlos Corberan.

Swansea showed their character winning late against Nottingham Forest in midweek in a game in which they were not brilliant. It showed their quality, and they are strong favourites here. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

It was a good win for Reading in midweek, even against a struggling Bristol City side. It takes them back up towards where they want to be, and once again bolstered their play-off ambitions. They look like they will last the course.

Even after a good result in midweek to end what had been a poor run, this is a tricky game for Middlesbrough. They have a good recent record against Reading, but I think the Royals will just edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

This is a huge six-pointer near the bottom! Sheffield Wednesday started the season with a huge mountain to climb, but it looks better now even if they still have a lot of work to do.

Birmingham are free-falling, and Aitor Karanka will find himself in a very tricky situation if Birmingham lose again. Wednesday are good at home, so I think they will.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Bristol City vs Barnsley: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Wycombe: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Rotherham: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Bournemouth: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Luton: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)