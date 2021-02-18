National League North and South clubs vote to null and void season but National League to continue

National League North and South clubs have voted to declare the season null and void, but the National League national division will continue.

Step two of non-League football will therefore cease with immediate effect after clubs voted 24-19 in favour of ending the current campaign.

Clubs in the National League, the top tier of non-League, voted 7-13 against declaring the season null and void. Two clubs are yet to cast their votes but the results cannot be altered, with a 51 per cent majority carrying forward.

The National League board will now take the decision to the Football Association (FA) for ratification, where the issue of relegation and promotion will also be discussed.

More to follow...