Coronavirus: Government to release more funds to help women's sport through winter

The government has announced a new tranche of financial support for women's sport suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, including more than £2m to football and more than £4m for netball.

The Women's Super League (WSL) and FA Women's Championship will receive a combined £2.25m of grant support for essential league costs, in addition to a proportion of 250,000 free Covid-19 testing kits.

England Netball and the Vitality Super League will receive a total of £4.2m in grants, which has already provided the expanded league with the confidence to start its 2021 season on February 12.

British Basketball League clubs - including Women's British Basketball League clubs - will receive £2.5m in grants and loans, whilst Basketball England will receive a £200,000 grant.

Badminton England will also receive a grant worth £1.3m, and the combined funding for England Netball, Basketball England and Badminton England is designed to cover essential costs to ensure the survival of these organisations.

This is the second wave of funding to be announced from the government's £300m Sport Winter Survival Package that is focused on helping those major spectator sports severely impacted by coronavirus restrictions survive the winter.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "We are committed to helping our treasured sports through these challenging times. And today's announcement is more evidence of our support for them.

"In particular, women's sport has faced acute pressures. The past few years have seen fantastic progress - with greater participation, employment, commercial opportunities and visibility in the media. I am determined not to let it take a back seat again.

"This targeted funding will enable sports to keep playing and inspire many more stars of the future."