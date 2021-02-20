Sam Gallagher: Blackburn forward in hospital with possible punctured lung after Nottingham Forest loss

Sam Gallagher is in hospital undergoing treatment on a possible punctured lung following Blackburn Rovers' defeat to Nottingham Forest, head coach Tony Mowbray has said.

Gallagher started the game at the City Ground but was substituted at half time, with Bradley Dack coming on to replace him in an attacking midfield role, as Forest earned a narrow 1-0 home win.

After the game, Mowbray said: "I'm concerned about Sam Gallagher who is in hospital after suffering a potential punctured lung. He was coughing blood at half-time.

"He fell flat on his back, it wasn't nice to see at half time him coughing up blood, the doctor got involved and he was taken to hospital awaiting an X-ray."

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn.

As well as Gallagher, Rovers' Ryan Nyambe was forced off with a hamstring issue in the latter stages of the match, which may leave the defender sidelined for "months" according to his head coach.

"We're worried about Nyambe," Mowbray added, "a player who we have spoken about a lot this week, he excessively works extraordinarily hard, he needed a break, and then it seems the world is questioning why he isn't playing and then here he is, he might be out for months.

"You have to protect players and people should let the manager manage.

"I understand, we have some issues moving forward and some players with pretty severe injuries so let's see what the next game brings."

Forest youngster Alex Mighten scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute as Chris Hughton's team condemned Rovers to their fourth straight defeat in the league.

Blackburn are 12th in the Championship and face third-placed Watford on Wednesday in their next fixture.