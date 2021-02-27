League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge, Cheltenham, Forest Green win

Liam O'Neil's fine late finish was enough for Sky Bet League Two leaders Cambridge to maintain their status at the top with victory at Port Vale.

The game at Vale Park looked destined to end in a goalless draw only for O'Neil to score from outside the box with just five minutes remaining to give the U's a 1-0 win.

Cheltenham remain two points adrift after leaving Glanford Park with a 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

A crisp finish from Sam Smith put the visitors ahead before Leicester loanee Callum Wright wrapped up the points before half-time with a well-taken goal.

Forest Green, meanwhile, retained second spot after a 3-0 win over Colchester in the day's late kick-off at the Innocent New Lawn.

Jamille Matt scored two goals in six first half minutes to put Rovers in contol, before Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu's own goal settled the matter.

Tranmere kept up the pressure on the top three as they ran out 3-1 winners at Leyton Orient.

Paul Lewis scrambled the ball home to put Rovers ahead at the break before goals from Kaiyne Woolery and Kieron Morris extended the advantage, Jamie Turley's effort for the hosts only worthy of a consolation.

The win was enough to move Tranmere above Morecambe - who lost 1-0 at Mansfield courtesy of Jordan Bowery's clinical finish four minutes from half-time.

At the wrong end of the table, Barrow suffered a 1-0 stoppage-time defeat at Bolton to leave them in the relegation zone.

Rob Kelly's side looked on course for what could prove a vital point, only for substitute Shaun Miller to hit the only goal of the game in stoppage time.

Grimsby remain rooted to the bottom of the table as they lost 1-0 at Harrogate, Mark Beck's second-half header enough for the hosts to take all three points.

Southend sit above the drop zone and moved two points clear of Barrow with a goalless stalemate at home to Salford.

Oldham scored three goals in 15 second-half minutes to come from behind and win 3-1 at Carlisle.

Joshua Kayode's goal saw the home side go in ahead at the break but the Latics rallied and levelled through a Marcel Hilssner penalty after a Rhys Bennett handball.

A curling strike from Dylan Bahamboula gave Oldham the lead and the points were secured as Carl Piergianni headed home a third.

Crawley won the day's early kick-off against 10-man Exeter to bring an end to the Grecians' five-game unbeaten run.

The game was even until Tom Parkes was sent off early in the second half for a late foul on Nick Tsaroulla.

Crawley took advantage and would win 2-0 as Tom Nichols scored from the spot after Jake Caprice fouled Tsaroulla, with Ashley Nadesan's late close-range finish securing the points.

Elsewhere, Bradford won 2-1 at Walsall as Levi Sutton's strike and an Andy Cook goal against his former club were enough for the victory despite Mat Sadler pulling one back.

Newport and Stevenage played out a goalless draw in south Wales.