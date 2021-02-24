Laureus Awards: Liverpool, Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Osaka among nominees

Liverpool have been shortlisted in the Team of the Year category in the Laureus World Sports Awards, while Lewis Hamilton is among the nominees for the World Sportsman of the Year Award.

The Reds won the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight league title in 2020 and are joined by Mercedes-AMG Petronas after their seventh consecutive Constructors' Championship.

Current holder Hamilton, 36, is listed in the Sportsman of the Year category after winning his seventh Formula 1 Drivers' Championship - equalling Michael Schumacher's record.

"2020 was a difficult year for so many people, for many different reasons and of course the world of sport was hugely affected," Hamilton said.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to race and I'm so proud of what we, as a team, were able to achieve together."

Hamilton also spoke of his pride at beginning to improve diversity in the motorsport industry after he launched a research project called The Hamilton Commission.

He added: "Nelson Mandela was the inspiration behind Laureus and I'm sure he would support everything we can do, to use sport to achieve a greater good."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is also included in the six-person Sportsman of the Year shortlist after he won his fourth NBA title and fourth Finals MVP award, with Robert Lewandowski named after he scored 55 goals to help Bayern Munich win the Champions League and Bundesliga.

Image: Robert Lewandowski, centre, won the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards last December, beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Naomi Osaka, winner of the Laureus Breakthrough Award in 2019, is nominated for the World Sportswoman of the Year Award, after winning her third Grand Slam singles title at the US Open.

Image: Naomi Osaka won her second Australian Open title and fourth Grand Slam on Saturday

Also on the shortlist are Brigid Kosgei, winner of the London Marathon, and Wendie Renard, captain of Lyon who won a fifth straight Women's Champions League.

Two-time USA World Cup winner Alex Morgan is listed in the World Comeback of the Year Award after she made her debut for WSL club Tottenham just 184 days after giving birth to her first child.

Tadej Pogacar, 21, is nominated for the World Breakthrough of the Year Award after he became the youngest rider in a century to win the Tour de France, with Patrick Mahomes included in the shortlist after he led Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

The Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award and the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award will not be presented due to the significantly reduced amount of activity that took place in some sports.

For the first time ever, three programmes have been shortlisted for the Laureus Sport for Good Award, reflecting the contribution made by grassroots sports organisations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be additional special Laureus Awards acknowledging the wider impact on society made by athletes.

The winners of each category - voted for by the 68 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy - will be announced in May at a virtual awards event.

Full list of nominees

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) - Athletics

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Athletics

Lewis Hamilton (UK) - Motor Racing

LeBron James (USA) - Basketball

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - Football

Rafael Nadal (Spain) - Tennis

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) - Cycling

Federica Brignone (Italy) - Skiing

Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) - Athletics

Naomi Osaka (Japan) - Tennis

Wendie Renard (France) - Football

Breanna Stewart (USA) - Basketball

Laureus World Team of the Year Award

Argentina Men's Rugby Team

Bayern Munich (Germany) - Football

Kansas City Chiefs (USA) - American Football

Liverpool (UK) - Football

Los Angeles Lakers (USA) - Basketball

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany) - Motor Racing

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

Ansu Fati (Spain) - Football

Patrick Mahomes (USA) - American Football

Joan Mir (Spain) - Motor Cycling

Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) - Cycling

Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Tennis

Dominic Thiem (Austria) - Tennis

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award

Daniel Bard (USA) - Baseball

Kento Momota (Japan) - Badminton

Alex Morgan (USA) - Football

Max Parrot (Canada) - Snowboarding

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) - Skiing

Alex Smith (USA) - American Football

Laureus Sport for Good Award

Boxgirls Kenya - Boxing - supports and empowers at-risk girls in underserved slum communities in Nairobi

Fundación Colombianitos (Colombia) - Football & Rugby - bridges gender gaps and promotes education

KICKFORMORE (Germany) - Football - empowers youth to make positive contributions in their communities