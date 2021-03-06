When could Rangers win Scottish Premiership league title? What Steven Gerrard's side need to take trophy

With Steven Gerrard's Rangers 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and games running out, when could they be crowned champions for the first time since 2011?

Gerrard's side have enjoyed a phenomenal season on the pitch, dropping only eight points across 31 games as holders Celtic suffer on and off-field issues.

When can Rangers finally get their hands back on the Scottish Premiership trophy a decade after their last triumph?

When's the big day?

The good news for Rangers and Gerrard is their fate is entirely in their own hands, and could be sealed in the most enjoyable style.

Should nearest challengers Celtic win their next game, away to Dundee United, even a point for Rangers against St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday would give them the chance to seal the title in the Old Firm match on March 21 at Parkhead, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Rangers fixtures March 6: St Mirren (h)

St Mirren (h) March 21: Celtic (a) - live on Sky Sports

Could Rangers win the title even earlier?

Yes, they could - as early as Sunday.

At the moment, they are four points off being mathematically crowned champions, so if Celtic drop points against Dundee United, as long as Rangers win against St Mirren, it would guarantee them the title.

Even if Rangers do win their next game, however, they won't know their fate until afterwards - as John Kennedy's side play Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off at 12pm.

Celtic fixtures March 7: Dundee U (a) - live on Sky Sports

Dundee U (a) - live on Sky Sports March 21: Rangers (h) - live on Sky Sports

Is there any way they could still lose out?

It's possible, of course. But even if Rangers lose all seven of their remaining games - and they haven't tasted defeat in a league match all season - Celtic would still need at least 19 points from theirs to provide the shock of all shocks.

Could Rangers still make history?

You'd think dropping eight points in a season would leave the crown of 'earliest title win' open, but no, Celtic's 2017 triumph was sealed with eight games to go - thanks in part to second-placed Aberdeen losing 10 games across the campaign, and Rangers finishing 39 points off the leaders.

That equalled Rangers' own record, set back in 1928/29, when they also won the title with eight games to spare.

Even Gerrard's side remaining invincible would not set a new precedent - in recent history, Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, in that 2016/17 campaign, were unbeaten across the league season too.