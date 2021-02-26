Sammy Ameobi wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for January

Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for January, receiving 44 per cent of the public vote.

There was no hint of what was to come as Ameobi ambled into the Millwall half on January 16. Suddenly he exploded into life, exchanging passes with Alex Mighten before curling home exquisitely.

1:21 Watch the nominees for January's Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award...

Ameobi said: "It's a great feeling, it was a good team goal starting with Brice [Samba] and Alex [Mighten] so yeah, I'm really pleased with this award.

"I was feeling quite tired at the time, to be honest! But I saw Alex coming in so I thought maybe I could get a one-two from him and I didn't think I'd hit it first time. But he set it off so nicely that I just had to whip it and it went in.

"I've got a couple now so it's always nice and hopefully long may it continue.

"I'm feeling good now, I was back training from the end of last week and I think the manager just wanted me to get a bit of fitness and training under my belt before I came back in and hopefully that'll be sooner rather than later.



"We've been picking up some good results and we've been playing really well as of late and it's starting to show. We've been really unlucky with a couple of games including Swansea away but the more we play like that, the more results we'll pick up moving forward."

Ameobi beat off competition from Reading's John Swift and Swansea City's Matt Grimes.

Sky Bet League One winner: Luke McCormick - Crewe Alexandra vs BRISTOL ROVERS - 19th January

Bristol Rovers midfielder Luke McCormick is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for January, receiving 43 per cent of the public vote.

Some goals are simply unstoppable. You had to feel for Crewe keeper Dave Richards as McCormick bent his free-kick around the wall and into the top corner in a flash of brilliance.

McCormick said: "I'm delighted to receive this award and I would like to thank all the Rovers fans who voted for me.

1:24 Watch the nominees for January's Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award...

"The goal itself was a sweet strike and a technique that I often practise during training - so to see it come off during a game was pleasing!

"While I was happy with the goal, I would have traded it all in for the three points on the night."

McCormick beat off competition from Swindon Town's Scott Twine and Northampton Town's Danny Rose.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Davis Keillor-Dunn - OLDHAM ATHLETIC v Salford City - 30th January

Oldham Atheltic winger Davis Keillor-Dunn is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for January, receiving 43 per cent of the public vote.

The converted winger was coolness personified as the ball broke to him. Sizing up the target area, he swept the most laconic of shots off his instep in a delightful arc into the Salford net.

Keillor-Dunn said: "The goal itself, I think it's more of the occasion it was scored and what it meant for everyone at the time. It was a nice tidy instinctive finish and with it being late on and the winner it's up there with one of my best efforts.

1:12 Watch the nominees for January's Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award...

"It's great to get an award like this and caps off a really good month for me when I look back at it. It's up to me now though to keep performing consistently and look to keep adding goals to my game.

"A big thank you to the supporters who voted for it too, it's massively appreciated and it's always good to know they're backing you even though they still can't be here in person with us."

Keillor-Dunn beat off competition from Cambridge United's Jack Iredale and Scunthorpe United's Alfie Beestin.