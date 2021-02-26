Republic of Ireland: Chelsea coach Anthony Barry joins Stephen Kenny's staff

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry has joined Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland staff ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Barry, who was appointed first-team coach by Frank Lampard at the start of the season and retained by successor Thomas Tuchel, will combine his international duties with his role at the Premier League club.

He said: "I'm delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff ahead of the start of the FIFA 2022 World Cup campaign.

"The opportunity to work in international football is something I'm thoroughly looking forward to and I'm looking forward to working with manager Stephen Kenny, his staff and the squad. I'd also like to thank Chelsea for helping facilitate this opportunity."

Former Accrington, Yeovil, Chester and Fleetwood midfielder Barry, 34, will serve as an assistant coach on Kenny's staff with Damien Duff having stood down from a similar role last month.

Duff and fellow former Ireland international Keith Andrews worked alongside the new manager last year as he launched his reign with a run of eight games without victory after replacing Mick McCarthy at the helm.

Image: Republic of Ireland face Serbia in a World Cup qualifier on March 24

Kenny said: "I'd like to welcome Anthony to the Republic of Ireland team, he is an innovative coach with an energetic style and is someone I have been aware of for a few years now.

"The skill set Anthony brings will complement the existing coaching team and I look forward to him joining up in March ahead of the World Cup qualifiers."

Barry began his coaching career at Accrington before Paul Cook took him to Wigan as first-team coach.

Ireland are due to launch their Group A campaign in Serbia on March 24 before hosting Luxembourg three days later.