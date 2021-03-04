Phil Chisnall: Last player to transfer between Manchester United and Liverpool dies aged 78

Phil Chisnall began his career with Manchester United, scoring 10 goals in 47 appearances before joining Liverpool for £25,000 in 1964; he remains the last player to be directly transferred between the two rivals

Former Manchester United and Liverpool forward Phil Chisnall, the last player to be transferred directly between the clubs, has died aged 78.

Mancunian Chisnall graduated from United's youth academy and played for their senior team between 1961 and 1964, scoring 10 goals in 47 games, before joining Liverpool for a fee of £25,000 in April 1964.

Former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly had hailed the forward on his arrival at the club, saying: "Phil can do unusual things with the ball, he might be something special."

Chisnall made his Liverpool debut in the Charity Shield four months after joining and opened his account in a European Cup victory at KR Reykjavik.

However, his time at the club was short-lived. He scored two goals in nine appearances with his final game coming in the first leg of the 1965-66 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Chisnall then joined Southend United before ending his playing career at Stockport County.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Phil Chisnall.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Phil’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.



Rest in peace, Phil Chisnall 1942-2021. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 4, 2021

Manchester United said in a statement: "It is with great sorrow that we learned of the passing of former player Phil Chisnall, who has died at the age of 78.

"Phil, a product of United's famous youth system, caught the eye as one of the most promising young talents of his time and went on to represent the first team between 1961 and 1964 before his transfer to Liverpool.

"Matt Busby, Bill Shankly and Alf Ramsey were three wise men who knew a thing or two about assessing rookie footballers and they all agreed that in the early-to-middle-1960s, inside-forward Phil Chisnall was potentially one of the best in the land."