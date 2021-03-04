Manchester United financial results: Ed Woodward seeing clear progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford

Manchester United are showing clear signs of progress under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward after the club's latest financial results were announced.

United are second in the Premier League and in a strong position to qualify for next season's Champions League, but trail leaders Manchester City, who they play on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - by 14 points.

Woodward says it has been an "extraordinarily challenging 12 months for football and society as a whole" but is optimistic about the club's prospects going forward because of the "rapid rollout of vaccines in the UK".

"While the disruption to our operations remains significant, we are pleased by the tremendous resilience the club has demonstrated through the pandemic, underpinned by the dedication of our people and the strength of our commercial business," said Woodward.

"We have been reminded of the importance of football as a source of community, entertainment and pride to fans around the world, even as we have sorely missed them at Old Trafford.

"The progress made by Ole and the players this season is clear and our thriving Academy and Women's team are also adding to the optimism we feel about the future on and off the pitch."

