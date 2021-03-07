Manchester United make light work of Aston Villa - Women's Super League round-up

Manchester United made light work of Aston Villa to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory in the Women's Super League.

Despite missing a number of key players due to injury, including Christen Press and Tobin Heath, Casey Stoney's side appeared revitalised after the international break and won their first match in three.

After a cagey start at Leigh Sports Village, Scotland international Kirsty Hanson gave the hosts the lead in the 27th minute with a heavily deflected effort that hit the crossbar and dropped behind Villa goalkeeper Lisa Weiss.

Jess Sigsworth headed home a perfectly-angled free-kick from Lucy Staniforth in the 43rd minute to double the lead.

United kept possession for much of the second half, before wrapping up the points in the 73rd minute when a cross from Hayley Ladd was nodded home by captain Katie Zelem.

The win keeps United third in the table, while Villa remain in 10th - four points above Bristol City who occupy the relegation spot.