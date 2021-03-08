David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this week? Find out here...

Blackburn vs Swansea, Tuesday 6pm

Blackburn really needed that win against Millwall on Saturday. They had been on the cusp of the play-offs at the end of January but lost six of their next seven games and dropped into the bottom half of the table, all but ending their hopes of reaching the top six.

The same afternoon, all eyes were on the Liberty Stadium as Swansea beat Middlesbrough in a game shrouded in controversy. Steve Cooper's men are very much in the promotion picture, with a couple of games in hand, but they do keep leaving it late to win games. I think they'll edge this one, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Wycombe, Tuesday 7pm

Rangers seemed to stumble under the weight of expectation when they won four games in a row several weeks ago and lost some momentum just as it seemed they'd finally pulled away from the teams scrapping away below them. The performance at Bristol City was a positive one and they'll be hoping for more consistency now.

Meanwhile, Wycombe's task is looking more arduous each week. They are still battling as hard as ever, which was evident for the first hour against Stoke, but once the Potters had scored, they struggled to find a way back. Home win here, for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Derby, Wednesday 7pm

I can only stand back and applaud what Valerien Ismael is building at Oakwell. Barnsley retained their Championship status by the skin of their teeth last term but are now frontrunners for a play-off spot, particularly given they've got this game in hand still to play, after an amazing seven straight wins.

Along with a handful of others, Derby are still in the relegation battle and have picked up just a point in their last three games - their longest stretch without a win since Phillip Cocu's departure in November. Barnsley will be so tough to beat and so I think it could be a third straight defeat for the Rams.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)