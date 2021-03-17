Championship highlights and round-up: Norwich, Barnsley win again

Norwich maintained their stranglehold at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a comfortable 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
Watch Championship highlights
Tap here to see highlights from all of the Sky Bet Championship matches...
Teemu Pukki scored his 23rd league goal of the season and Kieran Dowell added a second before half-time as the Canaries registered their ninth straight league win.
Daniel Farke's side extended their lead over second-placed Watford to 10 points with 10 games remaining.
Barnsley maintained their play-off charge with a 3-1 win at Wycombe, despite the second-half dismissal of skipper Alex Mowatt.
Reds striker Cauley Woodrow converted from the spot in time added on at the end of the first half following Ryan Tafazolli's challenge on Michal Helik.
Trending
- Cheltenham Festival Day Three: Preview and tips
- CL, EL quarter-final, semi-final draws - dates and teams
- Shaw? Bellingham? England options assessed
- Klopp: Top-four finish 'almost impossible'
- The truth about Tommy Fury
- Pogba, Van de Beek back for Milan trip; Cavani out
- Steve Jagielka dies aged 43
- Bowyer earns debut win with Birmingham
- Champ highlights, round-up: Norwich, Barnsley win again
- Taylor: Anxiety resurfaced over trailblazing Sussex role
Daryl Dike headed Barnsley 2-0 up and, after Mowatt had been shown a straight red card for his challenge on Scott Kashket, the on-loan American added his second. Uche Ikpeazu scored Wycombe's late consolation.
Birmingham gave their survival hopes a boost as Harlee Dean's header secured a 2-1 home win against play-off hopefuls Reading in Lee Bowyer's first match as Blues manager.
Lukas Jutkiewicz headed Birmingham into an early lead and, although Reading equalised through Yakou Meite, Dean's second-half effort earned them a crucial three points.
Jordy De Wijs headed QPR's late winner as they fought back from 2-0 down to beat Millwall 3-2 at Loftus Road.
Millwall led 2-0 at half-time through Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett, but Charlie Austin headed QPR back into it and after Stefan Johansen had levelled, on-loan Hull defender De Wijs struck in the closing stages.
Blackburn and Bristol City drew 0-0 at Ewood Park, while Callum Paterson's own goal denied Sheffield Wednesday victory in a 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield.
Josh Windass' effort gave Wednesday a half-time advantage, but Town hit back through Naby Sarr's second-half shot, which was deflected in off Paterson. Wednesday, nine points adrift of safety, halted a seven-game losing run.