Jack Grealish: Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says captain could return for Premier League game against Tottenham

Jack Grealish could make his return to the Aston Villa line-up against Spurs on March 21, Dean Smith said on Thursday.

Grealish sustained a lower leg injury last month that saw him miss games against Leicester, Leeds, Sheffield United and Wolves from which Villa claimed four points to take them to ninth in the standings.

The 25-year-old attacker has now recovered from the injury, but will miss the match at Newcastle on Friday, his fifth Premier League game, after he was struck down with illness this week.

"Jack has been making really good progress and we are happy at where he's at but, unfortunately, he won't make it [Friday's game]," said Smith.

Image: Jack Grealish last played for Aston Villa against Brighton on February 13

"He has been ill this week so he's been off for a couple of days as well, but we're hopeful for the Tottenham game now, that's for sure.

"Jack is still in and around the training ground. He takes part in the meetings. He's got a voice and an opinion, which is good."

There was some positive news on injuries for Smith, though, as Anwar El Ghazi will be fit to travel after missing the goalless draw with Wolves with a bruised toe while Matty Cash will also be back in contention after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Smith called on his team to rediscover some consistency as they look to get their challenge for European football back on track at St James' Park.

The 49-year-old admits Villa have progressed much quicker than he anticipated - having only escaped relegation last season on the final day - as they face Newcastle knowing victory would lift them above champions Liverpool ahead of the weekend's remaining fixtures.

However, Villa's results have been patchy of late, winning four and losing four of their last 10 Premier League matches.

"Like most teams at the moment, we've been a little bit inconsistent with results recently," said Smith.

"I'd have certainly taken that [ninth place with games in hand] at the start of the season. I'd have never accepted it because I've always got a belief that you can go and do well, but we have progressed a lot quicker than we thought we would this season.

"We knew that we weren't satisfied with last season and we wanted to improve anyway. The improvement in the first half of the season was very good.

"But we have created some big chances in our last few games and as long as we keep doing that, we'll be OK."