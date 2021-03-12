Hope Powell: Brighton Women boss wins February WSL manager of the month after wins over Chelsea and West Ham

Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has been named Women's Super League manager of the month for February.

After conceding 10 goals in two matches against Manchester City and Bristol City in January, Powell's Seagulls responded with an impressive 2-1 away victory over league leaders Chelsea and a 1-0 triumph over West Ham last month, results which were followed up by a 2-0 win against Tottenham on March 7.

Brighton were without a win in the WSL since mid-November before defeating Emma Hayes' Blues, a shock result that put an end to her side's 33-game unbeaten run.

Following an inconsistent first half of the campaign, Powell's Brighton currently sit in seventh, 10 points clear of bottom-of-the-table West Ham after earning maximum points from their last three games.

Powell said: "I'm just really pleased with the response of the players, they work incredibly hard. Bristol was a particularly low point for everybody, players and staff alike.

"But yes, it seemed a long way off. The fact we see ourselves in the position we are now with three successive wins, one of those against Chelsea and ending Chelsea's unbeaten run, two clean sheets and winning performance of the week, and then you've been fortunate enough to win manager of the month, it's a really good time for everybody."

Image: Brighton's players celebrate during the 2-0 victory over Tottenham earlier this month

Powell earned the same accolade for September earlier this season after guiding her side to four points from their first two games in 2020/21 with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City and a 0-0 draw at Manchester City.

Comparing the recent success with her previous award, Powell said: "I think this is probably the standout award after winning those three games, it is a first for the women's team.

"I am very honoured and privileged and pick it up on behalf of the players and staff. The players, in particular, deserve the biggest recognition.

"I am delighted for everybody involved and even more important than that it means that we can start looking up instead of down in the league table.

"It's not just about me, everyone has played a massive part so credit to everybody and well done. It felt a million miles away in January but here we are in March and doing better than we were before so it's a massive plus point."

Powell's side will be looking to extend their three-match winning run when they face Aston Villa away in their next WSL encounter on March 17.