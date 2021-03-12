Mark Gonzalez: Ex-Liverpool winger recovering following heart attack

Former Liverpool and Real Betis winger Mark Gonzalez, 36, recovering after heart attack; Maura Rivera, wife of the former Chile international: "You should enjoy every minute of your life, treasure it and be thankful for it"

Former Liverpool, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad winger Mark Gonzalez is recovering after suffering a heart attack in Chile.

The 36-year-old, who retired in 2019, is recovering after enduring a "frightening" health scare, Gonzalez's wife, Maura Rivera, said on Instagram.

Rivera said: "Mark suffered an acute myocardial infarction [heart attack] and I'm sharing it here and now so that you know that not everything that comes out on social media is always pretty.

"That we are people like the rest of you and there are moments when you're scared and feel down, and most importantly that you should enjoy every minute of your life, treasure it and be thankful for it.

"Good night, I'm already next to him and I can already sleep a little easier."

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2021

A Liverpool statement said: "We're sending all of our best wishes to former Red, Mark González, who is recovering after suffering a heart attack. Everyone at the Reds wishes you a quick recovery, Mark".

— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) March 12, 2021

His former club Betis tweeted: "We are sending all our love to Mark González, who is recovering after suffering a heart attack."

Gonzalez spent a year at Liverpool, making 25 appearances under Rafa Benitez in the 2006/07 campaign, which also saw him on loan at Real Sociedad for six months.

After returning to Spain in 2007, he scored 10 goals in 44 games before moving on to join CSKA Moscow in 2009 where he won two Russian Premier League titles.

He won over 50 caps for Chile and was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at the 2010 World Cup.