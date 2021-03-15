Lucy Staniforth's 'relief' at long awaited Manchester United debut

Lucy Staniforth admits it's a "relief" after waiting almost eight months to make her first league start as a Manchester United player.

The England midfielder moved from Birmingham to join Casey Stoney's side in July but a knee injury limited her to substitute appearances at the start of the season before a hamstring problem ruled her out until March.

Last weekend's win against former rivals Aston Villa saw Staniforth's name in the Manchester United starting XI for the first time in the WSL, 241 days after signing for the club.

"To be honest it felt like a bit of a relief, it's been a long time coming," Staniforth told Sky Sports News.

"I was like 'flipping heck, these fans are going to forget who I am' but it was such a relief to get back on the pitch against Aston Villa and I've got that fire in my belly to get as many minutes as I can.

Image: Staniforth has struggled with injuries since joining United from Birmingham

"It's not been as straightforward as I'd like. I've been so excited, obviously the club is huge and I was desperate to prove myself and link up with my team-mates but I've suffered two injuries, which is far from ideal.

"For me getting any injury is not ideal, I just hate it so much. I'm delighted to be back now, I'm happy to link up with my team-mates. The club is such a special club to be at, I just want to put that shirt on as many times as I can."

United have thrived this season, even without Staniforth, sitting in the final Champions League place in third.

They currently have six points more than Arsenal having played a game more, with the two teams going head-to-head on Friday in a match that has huge ramifications for European qualification.

"I'm going to say every game between now and the end of the season is important," Staniforth says with a wry smile on her face.

"It's a big game for them too as they should be in and amongst it, we're chomping at the bit for Friday."

United are only in their third season as a professional outfit but Staniforth insists it'll only be a matter of time before the club has its name etched into silverware.

"Everything's on the right track, we've still got a distance to go to be competing with those big teams but this season's been a big learning curve to see where the level is for this extremely ambitious team," she added.

"Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal have been around for years, they've had everything in place to challenge for titles. What we've proved is we can push for titles and we are right in amongst it and I'm sure there'll be a long legacy of Man United wins."

Staniforth was part of the England squad that made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019 but recent injuries have meant she hasn't made Team GB's 35-player longlist for the Olympics.

Image: Staniforth celebrates with her United team-mates

"My sole focus is Man Utd. If I progress with the team, international football will come," she says.

"One of my aims is to become an international starter and I'm in the best place for that. Currently, everything is Manchester United and anything on top of that is a bonus."

The focus for Staniforth right now is on solidifying that final Champions League position and her message to her head coach is clear.

"Being selfish I want to play every minute but whatever the team needs to win is the most important thing… but I am ready."