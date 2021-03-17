Steve Jagielka: Former Shrewsbury and Accrington Stanley midfielder dies aged 43

Steve Jagielka played 176 games for Shrewsbury where he made his breakthrough; the midfielder had a spell at Sheffield United before helping Accrington Stanley to the Conference title in 2006; older brother of former England and Everton defender Phil has died at the age of 43

Accrington are "absolutely devastated" by the death of former midfielder Steve Jagielka.

The older brother of Sheffield United's former England and Everton defender Phil, Steve has died at the age of 43.

Accrington tweeted a tribute, which read: "Everyone at #ASFC is absolutely devastated to hear of the death of former midfielder Steve Jagielka.

"Steve made history with the Reds, playing a big part as Stanley won the Conference title in 2006. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this tragic time."

Image: Steve Jagielka won the Conference title with Accrington Stanley in 2006

A former Stoke youth player, Steve Jagielka made his first-team breakthrough at Shrewsbury and as a midfielder he played 176 league games for the Shrews, netting 18 times.

A short spell at Sheffield United then followed in 2003 - the same time as his brother Phil - before a move to Accrington.

Shrewsbury tweeted: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Steve Jagielka has passed away aged 43.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time."

Another of his former clubs, Telford United, tweeted: "AFC Telford United are extremely saddened to announce the passing of former player Stephen Jagielka.

"The former skipper played for the club between 2007-2009 under Rob Smith & Larry Chambers. All our thoughts at this difficult time are with Steve's family & friends."

Everton tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former captain Phil Jagielka's brother, Steve, at the age of 43. Our thoughts are with Phil and the rest of the Jagielka family at this extremely sad time."