Steven Gerrard says Glen Kamara claims he was racially abused during Rangers' Europa League loss to Slavia Prague

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said Glen Kamara has claimed he was racially abused by a Slavia Prague player near the end of Thursday night's Europa League game.

In the closing stages of the match, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo was booked for a late challenge and a further foul by Connor Goldson led to some furious confrontations between both sets of players.

Goldson and Slavia centre-half Ondrej Kudela were booked as a result and Kamara was visibly furious with a comment made by Kudela, which Gerrard hopes is now the subject of a thorough UEFA investigation.

"You build relationships in football, and I've built a very strong relationship with Glen Kamara. I believe him in what he's claiming, and other people heard it being said," Gerrard said after the match.

"It's over to UEFA now, and I hope it's not pushed under the carpet. The Slavia player has caused this, and he's caused it to escalate. Something needs to happen quickly that is above me.

"That situation is not normal; why does he cover his mouth to say something? Their people are trying to defend him, and saying he doesn't do it.

"All that we can do is hope that UEFA do something about it. I don't really want to talk about football. I can't be any more proud of my players, the incident has soured a good game between two good teams.

"The players said it didn't cross their mind to come off the pitch. It was important to get communication with Glen, and he wanted to continue.

"It's very difficult to say what should happen. The only way to eradicate it is for people high up to do something. It doesn't make sense what their player has done; we'll see what happens."

Image: Rangers striker Kemar Roofe walks off the pitch after being sent off in the Europa League last-16 second tie against Slavia Prague

Roofe subjected to racist abuse on Instagram

The comments were made in the form of emojis on a post Roofe published and in the wake of his sending-off in Rangers' 2-0 Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague.

Roofe was dismissed for catching the goalkeeper's face with a high boot when challenging for the ball 61 minutes into the tie.

Leon Balogun was sent off 12 minutes later as Rangers crashed out of the Europa League 2-1 on aggregate.

Sky Sports News have contacted Instagram for a comment relating to the posts.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org