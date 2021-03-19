Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for February

Middlesbrough striker Duncan Watmore is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 55 per cent of the public vote.

Watmore showed off his all-round sporting talent by hurdling one challenge by the touchline, slaloming his way past another and then driving the ball intelligently into the bottom corner.

Watmore said: "I'm delighted to win the award. I always enjoy running with the ball. This fell to me nicely to give me the opportunity, and it came at a good time in the game for us."

Image: Middlesbrough striker Duncan Watmore has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for February

Watmore beat off competition from Huddersfield's Duane Holmes and Millwall's Scott Malone.

Sky Bet League One winner: Jack Taylor - Plymouth Argyle vs PETERBOROUGH - February 23

Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 46 per cent of the public vote.

Hard, fast and true. As the ball was laid into his path 25 yards out, Taylor swung his right foot and arrowed home a shot that was timed so exquisitely, it was still rising as it struck the net.

Taylor said: "I was really pleased with the goal, I caught it really sweetly and I was delighted to see it find the top corner. Most importantly it helped us get three points. I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote for me, it is really appreciated"

Taylor beat off competition from Gillingham's Connor Ogilvie and Doncaster Rover's James Coppinger.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Dylan Bahamboula - Tranmere Rovers vs OLDHAM - February 20

Oldham Athletic midfielder Dylan Bahamboula is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 57 per cent of the public vote.

As he rolled the ball out from under his feet, Bahamboula was already thinking about his shot. But could he really have visualised such a beautifully traced, looping arc over the goalkeeper?

Bahamboula said: "I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me to win this award especially the amazing Oldham fans.

"It's a special moment and a goal I will always remember. Hopefully I can keep scoring because I'm enjoying my time in England."

Bahamboula beat off competition from Stevenage's Elliot Osborne and Southend United's Nathan Ferguson.