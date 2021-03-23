League One & Two highlights and round-up: Blackpool, Shrewsbury, Grimsby win

Peterborough missed the chance to go level on points with League One leaders Hull City as they were beaten 3-1 at Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Jerry Yates gave the Tangerines the lead in the opening minute at Bloomfield Road, and restored their lead from a penalty early in the second half after Joe Ward had levelled for Posh. Luke Garbutt then sealed the win just before the hour.

It's a win that moved Blackpool into the sixth in the table, the final play-off spot.

Oxford missed the chance to close the gap on the top six, however, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Northampton. Sam Hoskins sealed the win in the 55th minute, moving the Cobblers out of the relegation zone in the process.

They were replaced in the bottom four by Bristol Rovers, who lost at home to fellow strugglers Swindon. Jack Payne netted the winner at the Memorial Stadium, and they are a point clear of Northampton, who are in turn two ahead of Rovers.

Shrewsbury won 2-1 at Burton thanks to goals from Curtis Main and Harry Chapman. Sean Clare scored for the Brewers, but they could not find an equaliser as they fell to back-to-back defeats.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green missed the chance to close the gap on League Two leaders Cheltenham as they were held to a goalless draw at Mansfield.

That result saw Rovers remain in third, three points off the pace-setters and two behind Cambridge - neither of which were in action on Tuesday night, although Cambridge have played a game more.

Tranmere also missed an opportunity, with their 2-2 draw at Colchester leaving them in fourth, level on points with Forest Green.

They did, however, wrestle their way back from two goals down to earn a point at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Bottom-club Grimsby earned a rare win to boost their survival hopes, with Luke Spokes' goal sealing a 1-0 win at Barrow, closing the gap to safety to seven points, although they have played a game more.

Southend, however, remain six points adrift after drawing 0-0 with Walsall.

Elsewhere, Exeter missed the chance to close the gap on the play-off places as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Oldham, Leyton Orient won 1-0 at Carlisle and Scunthorpe beat Bradford 2-0.