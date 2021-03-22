Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Watford take charge, manager moves & weekend review

Jonathan Oakes is joined by Don Goodman and David Prutton to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel take a look at the latest twists in the Championship promotion race, assess the arrivals and departures of managers throughout the leagues and take a look back at all the weekend's key EFL action.

All leagues and angles are covered in this week's show, but here were some of the main talking points...

Watford take charge of second spot

It's five wins in a row now for Watford, with their latest victory against Birmingham on Saturday helping them take control of second spot in the Championship. The Hornets are six clear of Swansea and seven ahead of Brentford, albeit having played a game more, after those two sides dropped more points at the weekend.

Goodman: "When you look at Watford now, the goalkeeper was very impressive on Saturday, in an empty stadium he never stopped talking for a second. The back four looks so solid, the midfield three have everything and there's the mobility of the front three - even without probably their best player in Ismaila Sarr.

"Hats off to them. Yes, the other teams are doing them a favour in dropping points, but it is their spot to lose now."

Cardiff take South Wales bragging rights

Cardiff returned to winning ways on Saturday with a crucial 1-0 win at Swansea, claiming the bragging rights in south Wales, boosting their own play-off hopes and damaging their rivals' promotion aims in the process.

Prutton: "They had an absolute ball in defending. It sounds kind of backwards in what you'd think a professional footballer wants to do in a game, but it was a joy to see because it was just big lads getting in front of shots, heading balls away and taking charge.

"It was a real contrast in styles, but Mick will only be interested in the score and not care about anything else. That is as straightforward as he is."

Neil departs Preston

A poor run of form has seen Alex Neil sacked by Preston, with the club winning just two games since the end of January.

Goodman: "When you make such wholesale changes to a squad and lose some of your best players, Alex will probably feel it was about getting through the rest of this season and starting again in the summer.

"But they were on a poor run of form, and when that happens your job will always be at risk. You don't always like it, but it's something we've come to accept. It's a shame for Alex, but I'm sure he'll get another opportunity somewhere else."

Adkins in at Charlton

It is not often a manager will take charge of a club at this stage of the season who are near the right end of a table, but Nigel Adkins replaced Lee Bowyer at Charlton with the Addicks in sixth in League One, although his tenure did start with a 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Prutton: "Having spent time with Nigel and spoken to players who have worked for him, you realise it's that kind of outward glow he has that really does motivate and lift a club.

"And he comes into it with a real chance of being in the mix of it at the end of the season. His track record also speaks for itself, and it all looks very positive for Charlton."

Salford's dip in League Two sees Wellens depart

Image: Salford lifted the 2019/20 Papa John's Trophy after a penalty shootout win over Portsmouth

It has been a strange couple of weeks for Salford City. The League Two side earned their first piece of EFL silverware with a win in the delayed 2020 Papa John's Trophy final, but just one win in eight league games has seen them slip from potential automatic-promotion contenders to outside of the play-offs, and resulted in the sacking of their second manager this season in Richie Wellens.

This week's podcast was recorded before the news of his departure, but the guests discussed the pressure Wellens would have been under to deliver.

Prutton: "It's a very, very ambitious club owned by very ambitious people and there will be frustration after the form they showed in the Papa John's Trophy final, because the league form has been erratic.

"Richie Wellens was brought in with the remit of winning promotion, so he will understand the pressure he was under."