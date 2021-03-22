Salford part company with Richie Wellens just over a week after Papa John's Trophy final win

Salford City have parted company with manager Richie Wellens just over a week after he led the club to glory in the delayed Papa John's Trophy final.

Salford saw off Portsmouth on penalties at Wembley on March 13 in the final of the 2019/20 tournament, which was postponed a year due to coronavirus.

However, Wellens has paid for Salford's poor league form, leaving his side six points outside the League Two play-off places.

The 40-year-old's final game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham. The result means Salford now have just one win in their last eight league fixtures.

A statement from the club read: "Salford City Football Club has parted company with Richie Wellens by mutual consent.

Image: Salford lifted the 2019/20 Papa John's Trophy after a penalty shootout win over Portsmouth

"We would like to thank Richie for his time and efforts at the club and wish him well for the future. An announcement about a new manager will be made in due course."

Wellens was only appointed by Salford in November 2020, and arrived following spells at Oldham and Swindon.

He won 12 of his 30 games in charge of the club, which is part-owned by Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and David Beckham.

Salford's victory in the 2019/20 Papa John's Trophy final came just a day before this season's final was played, meaning they were officially champions for only one day.