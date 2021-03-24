Manchester City to install large safe standing area at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have become the latest Premier League club to announce they will introduce a safe standing area at their stadium.

Tottenham and Wolves already have barrier seating at their grounds to pave the way for safe standing - while Manchester United are set to install 1,500 barrier seats at Old Trafford - but City say they are making room for 5,620, which would be one of the biggest in the country.

All-seater stadiums have been compulsory in the top two tiers since the start of the 1994-95 season, at the recommendation of the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Image: The safe standing area inside Wolves' Molineux Stadium

However, an interim report from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) last year found installing barriers in a seated area "mitigated the risk of crowd collapse" and found they had a "positive impact on spectator safety".

City say they are "ready and prepared for any future change in legislation brought forward by the government to introduce safe standing" - and that their 5,620 area will be "one of the largest of its kind" in the top-flight - although less than Spurs, who have around 7,500.

Scottish side Celtic became the first British club to introduce safe standing back in 2016, with around 2,600 rail seats, and it has long been a trend across other European leagues with many examples of safe standing seen in Germany's Bundesliga.

Image: Celtic became the first British club to unveil rail seating in 2016

"Manchester City is announcing that work will begin this summer to install 5,620 rail seats in the lower tier of the Etihad Stadium's South Stand - including the South East and South West corners - to enhance supporter safety, replacing the current seats," the club said in a statement.

"The installation of the rail seating area, which will be one of the largest of its kind in the Premier League, follows the conclusion of extensive research and consultation undertaken by the club.

"As part of this, the club has worked closely with stakeholders including the Local Authority and the Sports Ground Safety Authority to bring forward a proposal which will enhance safety in an area where persistent standing occurs.

Image: The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is also ready for safe standing

"The club has also continued to listen to the views of a wide range of supporters and has engaged with official groups, including City Matters - the club's elected supporter network.

"Manchester City is pleased that this installation will also ensure the Etihad Stadium is ready and prepared for any future change in legislation brought forward by the government to introduce safe standing in Premier League stadia, the support for which was furthered by the overwhelmingly positive response the club received from Seasoncard holders who were asked for their views on the matter in 2018, as part of a wider survey regarding the future development of the Etihad Stadium.

"Whilst there is no indication as to when a change in legislation may occur, the club has taken the decision to install these seats over the summer to minimise disruption to the matchday operation when supporters return to the Etihad Stadium for the 2021/22 season."

1:38 MP Ian Mearns and campaigner Peter Daykin share their thoughts on safe standing

'We are ready and prepared for change in law'

Danny Wilson, the managing director of Manchester City Operations, told the club's website that they are ready for any change in law which may allow them to use the new barrier seating area for safe standing in the future.

"The development and installation of a bespoke rail seating system at the Etihad Stadium will not only improve supporter safety but also ensures that until there is a change in legislation which permits safe standing, the matchday experience of supporters and Seasoncard holders in the lower tier of the South Stand will remain unaffected," he said.

"Whilst we will continue to remind supporters that they should remain seated during matches, we are also pleased to inform them that the installation of a rail seating area means the Etihad Stadium will be ready and prepared should the government bring forward legislation to introduce safe standing in the Premier League."