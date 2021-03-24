Gordon Taylor: Outgoing chief executive defends PFA's handling of dementia issue following Chris Sutton criticism

Chris Sutton told a parliamentary hearing that Gordon Taylor had "blood on his hands" for ignoring the issue of dementia in sport; Sutton's father Mike, also an ex-footballer, died last year after being diagnosed with dementia

Gordon Taylor will leave his position as PFA chief executive at the end of the season after 30 years in charge

Outgoing Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor has defended the union's handling of dementia in the sport.

On Tuesday, former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton told a parliamentary hearing Taylor had "blood on his hands" for ignoring the issue.

Sutton's father Mike, also an ex-footballer, died last year after being diagnosed with dementia.

0:48 Former footballer Chris Sutton says the FA and PFA 'haven't done anywhere near enough' to protect players from long-term brain injuries

However, Taylor, who leaves his position at the end of the season after 30 years in charge, said support was offered to Sutton and he was invited to the PFA to see its work on concussion.

"During four decades at the PFA, we have always looked to help not only our current members but our approximately 50,000 former members when they have requested our support for whatever reason," Taylor said.

"Such support was offered personally to Chris Sutton for his father, together with an invitation to our offices to see at first hand the work done, the lobbying done, the research done, the support available, the changes to regulations and medical rules in dealing with concussion, and possible short and long-term consequences of repetitive heading.

"The invitation was never taken up but nevertheless, I believe we have done more than any other players' union, sporting union or trade union on this issue when this is also a worldwide problem for governments and all populations,

health services and neurologists alike.

"A co-ordinated approach is necessary and we will continue to lobby for that and continue to address it, whilst mindful of the many beneficial effects and wellbeing that fitness and sport bring to our lives."

Sutton had criticised the lack of movement on the issue.

"We don't need to keep having meetings about meetings about this," he said.

"Hundreds if not thousands of players have died from dementia and if we don't get on top of this now, hundreds or thousands more will die.

"It's really important the Government take ownership of this, because the FA and the PFA haven't done anywhere near enough."