Raul Jimenez trains with Mexico in Cardiff but Wolves striker will not face Wales

Raul Jimenez has joined up to train with his Mexico team-mates in Cardiff ahead of their match against Wales - but the Wolves striker is still ruled out as he continues to recover from a fractured skull.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo recently hailed the upbeat attitude of Jimenez in his recovery and revealed the striker has started wearing a protective headband during training drills, which he returned to in February.

Nuno has already tipped Jimenez to return to action before the end of the season from an injury he suffered in a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz in Wolves' win at the Emirates Stadium in November.

Jimenez has now joined up with his Mexico team-mates, who face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. Although it will be too soon for him to feature, the 29-year-old did manage to take part in some non-contact training sessions on Thursday.

It is thought that Mexico boss Gerardo Martino wanted Jiminez to be a part of the camp so he could interact with the rest of the squad and to talk to him about what is to come this summer.

"I think it will be good for him to join the Mexico squad to see his friends because it's a big part of his life, the many friends he has are there so it will be good for him," Wolves boss Nuno said of Jimenez earlier this month.

"We are just trying to figure out the best way to do that. We are taking these steps with Raul very carefully, but always with the intention to bring him back in the best way possible."

The Mexicans are set for a busy spell with the CONCACAF Nations League, the Gold Cup and 2022 World Cup Qualifiers to play.

Jimenez, meanwhile, bagged 27 goals in all competitions for Wolves last season and amassed seven in 15 appearances for club and country during this campaign before his accidental collision with Luiz.

According to Nuno, Jimenez's outlook on his injury and his subsequent comeback to training has improved the mood at the club as he looks to return before the season is over.

"It's a big lift because he's a fantastic boy," Nuno added. "With the serious situation he's faced and the doubts, it was clear that he never doubted, he was always positive, he's always with a smile, he's always engaged to do things.

"That, by itself, is a big, big lift when you see someone with something so serious and he's so positive about it all. Raul is amazing."