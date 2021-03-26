With the international break now upon us, WhoScored.com reveal their Championship Team of the Month for March.

League leaders Norwich are represented, as are promotion-chasing Watford, with the pair ranking second (13) and first (15), respectively, for points won in March.

Goalkeeper: Tim Krul (Norwich) - 6.91 rating

League leaders Norwich have two players who make the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Month with Tim Krul kicking things off for the Canaries. Of first-team regulars in the position, none conceded fewer than the Dutchman (2) in March, while only Dillon Phillips (4) kept more clean sheets than Krul (3), who earned a WhoScored.com rating of 6.91.

Right-back: Andy Yiadom (Reading) - 7.57 rating

Reading have two representatives in the best XI for March with Andy Yiadom making the cut at right-back with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.57. The defender scored his first goal and bagged his first assist of the season in March, those coming in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, while his two man of the match awards of the campaign both came this month as Yiadom impressed.

Centre-back: Kal Naismith (Luton) - 7.50 rating

Like Yiadom, Kal Naismith's two WhoScored.com man of the match awards both came in March as the Luton centre-back secured the individual accolade in meetings with Swansea and Preston. Only a handful of sides conceded fewer goals than Luton (4) with Naismith key to that defensive resolve as evidenced in his WhoScored.com rating of 7.50.

Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) - 7.48 rating

Forming part of a five-man backline in this team, Shaun Hutchinson put in a series of assured displays at the heart of the Millwall defence, as noted in his WhoScored.com rating of 7.48. Only Matt Grimes (15) made more interceptions than Hutchinson (14) in the Championship in March to reinforce a WhoScored.com strength of 'ball interception'.

Centre-back: Rob Dickie (QPR) - 7.47 rating

Only Mads Andersen (49) won more aerial duels than Rob Dickie (46) in the Championship in March as the QPR man joins Naismith and Hutchinson as the third centre-back in this team. Of those 46, 15 came in a 3-2 win over Millwall - no player has won more in a Championship match this season - as Dickie features with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.47.

Left-back: Adam Masina (Watford) - 7.73 rating

Adam Masina has scored just two league goals for promotion-chasing Watford this season, but both have earned the Hornets an additional four points as he netted in narrow wins over Nottingham Forest and Cardiff. Defensively sound, too, Masina made 13 tackles and interceptions combined to help yield a WhoScored.com rating of 7.73.

Right midfield: Emiliano Buendia (Norwich) - 8.19 rating

Not for the first time, Emiliano Buendia is the WhoScored.com Championship player of the month as he earned a rating of 8.19 in March. The Argentine earned more man of the match awards (3) than any other player as he ranked second for key passes (17) and first for clear-cut chances created (5).

Central midfield: Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) - 7.90 rating

Nathaniel Chalobah, like team-mate Masina, also netted twice in March as he scored vital goals in wins over Cardiff and Birmingham to maintain the Hornets' push for promotion. The midfielder was fouled nine times in March, that one of the higher returns in the Championship, and contributed towards Chalobah's inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.90.

Central midfield: Michael Olise (Reading) - 7.30 rating

Michael Olise partners Chalobah in the middle of the park as he returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.30 in March. The young Reading star ranked fourth for key passes (13) this month and provided one assist - that his 10th of the season and coming against Birmingham - while a goal against Sheffield Wednesday saw the 19-year-old play his part in the Royals' play-off push.

Left midfield: Arnaut Danjuma (Bournemouth) - 7.76 rating

After a slow start to life on the south coast, Jonathan Woodgate has begun to turn the screw at Bournemouth with Arnaut Danjuma making the team of the month. The Cherries winger had a direct hand in more goals (5 - 3 goals, 2 assists) than any Championship player in March and his good form in the final third helped garner a WhoScored rating of 7.76.

Striker: Daryl Dike (Barnsley) - 7.42 rating

Rounding off the XI is Barnsley frontman Daryl Dike. No player scored more goals than the 20-year-old on-loan frontman (4) in March as only Watford (12) bagged more goals than the Tykes (11). Dike's two WhoScored.com man of the match awards this season came in wins over Birmingham and Wycombe in March as he spearheads the attack with a rating of 7.42.