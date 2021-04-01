Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins dies aged 32

Yeovil Town statement: "All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins. Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins has died aged 32.

The club confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday in a statement on their website.

Rest in peace, Lee Collins.



1988-2021 #YTFC — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) April 1, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former captain Lee Collins, who has passed away aged 32.



Lee played for us from 2015 to 2017.



Our sincere condolences are sent to his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.



Rest in peace, Collo.

💛💙 pic.twitter.com/hAOx1qimth — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) April 1, 2021

"We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time.

"The club will make no further comment at this time.

"Our game with Altrincham tomorrow [Good Friday] has been postponed."

Port Vale is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lee Collins, who amassed over 150 appearances for the Valiants.



RIP, Lee (1988-2021) 🖤🤍#PVFC ⚫️⚪️https://t.co/2JMjERrSAE — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) April 1, 2021

Defender Collins began his career with Wolves and had extended spells with Port Vale, Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green before joining Yeovil in 2019.

He played 38 times in all for Yeovil, including eight times this season.

Former Wolves player Karl Henry was among those to pay tribute to Collins on social media.

Henry tweeted: "Such sad news. I remember Lee as a young player at Wolves. He was a good lad with a great attitude."

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who played with Collins at Northampton, said: "Such sad news. A former team-mate always helped me as a young boy coming through. Thoughts go out to his friends and family at such a difficult period."

Collins played 163 times for Port Vale having initially impressed during a spell on loan and Tom Pope, who played alongside him for the Valiants, told the club website: "Lee was a tough, fit, excellent footballer. The enforcer for us, really. The organiser.

"He was the heartbeat of our dressing room. I am absolutely devastated and my heart goes out to Lee's family, friends and team-mates at this time."

Collins' Yeovil team-mate and fellow defender Carl Dickinson simply tweeted: "My Captain!!!" followed by a broken heart emoji and a green heart.

We're sad to hear of the passing of former FGR captain Lee Collins.



Lee played for Rovers between 2017 and 2019, making 64 appearances. Our thoughts are with Lee's family during this time.



💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/eYAzZBS3IJ — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) April 1, 2021

Mansfield Town owner John Radford also paid tribute, recalling Collins as a "battling braveheart", who the club will remember in a minute's silence ahead of their League Two game with Leyton Orient on Friday.

Radford tweeted: "Shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our former defender and captain, Lee Collins. A no-nonsense, battling braveheart on the field and a gentleman off it. A man who always gave his all in Stags' colours.

"We'll be observing a minute's silence tomorrow in Lee's memory."