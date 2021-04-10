An EFL spokesperson said: "As a mark of respect, EFL matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17 April will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh"

EFL's 3pm kick-offs on April 17 to be moved for Prince Philip's funeral

Next Saturday's 3pm kick-offs in the EFL will be moved to avoid clashing with the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

An EFL spokesperson said: "As a mark of respect, EFL matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17 April will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"The EFL will now work with its Clubs to determine at what time the matches will be played, giving consideration to the timing of the service. An announcement will follow in due course."

The Premier League will also be liaising with the Palace, Government and relevant authorities about next weekend's fixtures.

