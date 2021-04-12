EFL Wembley play-off finals set for weekend of May 29-31

The Football League has confirmed this season's play-off finals will take place at Wembley over the weekend of May 29-31.

The Sky Bet Championship play-off final will take place on Saturday May 29, The League One showpiece on Sunday May 30 and the League Two final on Monday May 31.

After the completion of the regular season in the Championship and League Two on Saturday May 8, and League One on Sunday May 9, the play-offs will begin.

Clubs from the Championship get the action under way on Monday May 17, with the first legs in all three divisions due to be completed by Thursday May 20.

The play-off semi-final second legs will take place between May 21-23, including three fixtures from the Championship and League One on Saturday May 22.

Clubs finishing between third and sixth place will earn a play-off spot in the Championship and League One, with League Two occupied by those to finish between fourth and seventh at the end of the regular season.