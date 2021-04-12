Marcus Maddison: Charlton midfielder considering quitting football after Bolton loan cut short

Marcus Maddison, 27, had his loan spell at Bolton cut short on Monday: "I'm returning home to think do I want to play football anymore as it just doesn't bring me any joy at all," writes winger in Instagram post

Marcus Maddison is considering walking away from football after his loan spell at Bolton was cut short, saying the "abuse, pressure and monotony has got to me".

Hours after it was announced the winger would be returning to Charlton, he posted on Instagram saying "the football industry has eventually broke me".

"I've tried to fit in and be happy but if I can't be happy in a winning team fighting for promotion, it's clearly something deeper," he added.

"I'm returning home to think do I want to play football anymore as it just doesn't bring me any joy at all."

Maddison made 10 appearances for League Two side Bolton after signing on loan from Charlton on transfer deadline day.

The 27-year-old, who began his career at Newcastle before making over 200 league appearances for Peterborough, was substituted at half-time during Bolton's 2-1 win over Harrogate on Saturday.

He thanked Bolton manager Ian Evatt for his understanding.

Evatt told The Bolton News: "Myself, Marcus and his agent had a really long talk on Sunday about everything.

"I also had another chat with the PFA to make sure we could get Marcus the best help and support.

"Football takes a back seat in all this. People need to respect his privacy and wish him well, so hopefully he can get himself back in the right place."

