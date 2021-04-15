Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal forward recovering after contracting malaria

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to spend time in hospital after contracting the illness while on international duty with Gabon; Aubameyang: "I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly"

Mikel Arteta says striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is recovering well and is hoping to be back in action soon, after contracting malaria.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he is recovering from malaria after contracting the disease while on international duty with Gabon.

The Arsenal captain missed Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United and was also absent for the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

Arsenal had said Aubameyang was missing due to "illness", without going into detail.

But, just moments before his team-mates kicked off in the Czech capital, Aubameyang posted the news of his illness on Instagram.

"Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls," he wrote.

"Unfortunately I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago.

"I've spent a few days in hospital this week but I'm already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

"I wasn't really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon!

"Will be watching my boys now, huge game for us! Let's go and get it @arsenal."

Image: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is currently without his captain Aubameyang

Aubameyang did feature in the first leg against Slavia, coming off the bench to set up a Nicolas Pepe goal in the 1-1 draw.

But, following his malaria diagnosis, it remains to be seen how long he will now be on the sidelines for.