Prince Philip minute's silence: Smoke bomb interrupts start of match between Luton and Watford

Saturday 17 April 2021 18:41, UK

Image: A smoke bomb was set off before Luton's match against Watford

A smoke bomb was set off inside Kenilworth Road while Luton and Watford players observed a minute's silence in memory of Prince Philip on Saturday.

English Football League games were moved from their traditional 3pm kick-off slot due to Prince Philip's funeral taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle at the same time following his death last week at the age of 99.

As Luton and Watford players stood around the centre circle for a minute's silence before the 12.30pm start, a smoke bomb was let off inside the ground close to the executive boxes and seating. A steward disposed of the smoke bomb before play was able to get under way.

No players were near to the device when it exploded to reveal red smoke.

In a post on Twitter, Luton Town's official account said: "To the Watford fan who didn't realise the yellow and red flare thrown into the ground would turn orange.

"You car registration plate has been passed onto the authorities. Awful timing with the minute's silence for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, taking place."

Sky Sports News have approached Watford for comment.

