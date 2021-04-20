Championship highlights and round-up: Watford close on promotion

Watford took a huge step towards automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 victory over leaders Norwich at Carrow Road while their rivals slipped up.

The Hornets bounced back from a shock defeat at neighbours Luton in the best possible fashion as Dan Gosling's second-half goal earned them a priceless victory.

For Norwich, it was a second home defeat in four days since booking a place in the Premier League, but they are still well placed to clinch the title with just three matches to play.

Brentford were one of those to fall further behind as a 1-1 draw against Cardiff dealt another blow to their top-two hopes.

Keiffer Moore gave the Bluebirds the lead from the spot just before the hour but Tariqe Fosu levelled minutes later after an Alex Smithies howler.

Moore sent David Raya the wrong way from the spot after Ethan Pinnock handled Curtis Nelson's goal-bound header on the line after 57 minutes.

But the lead lasted just six minutes, Fosu's dipping 25-yard drive deceiving 'keeper Smithies, who let the ball squirm through his hands and in.

Swansea's automatic promotion hopes all but evaporated as QPR claimed a 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Lyndon Dykes drove home his 12th goal of the season in the final minute after being set up by substitute Albert Adomah.

Steve Cooper's side now trail Watford by nine points with three rounds of fixtures remaining, while the Hornets' goal difference is vastly superior.

A first-half goal from Josh Windass gave Sheffield Wednesday a vital 1-0 victory over Blackburn to keep their survival hopes alive.

With fellow strugglers Derby losing 3-0 at Preston it was a good night for Wednesday, who are now only four points behind Wayne Rooney's side.

Ben Whiteman gave Preston a first-half lead while Ched Evans and Ryan Ledson added late goals as the Rams slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat.