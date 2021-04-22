Back Scott McTominay to take aim for Manchester United in this 9/2 double - Jones Knows

Fresh from back-to-back winning weeks to take him into profit for the season, Jones Knows is in a greedy mood and has a 9/2 shot to attack this weekend.

How did we get on last weekend?

It's been a week for the good guys.

Jones Knows kicked it off with a 4/1 winner to make it back-to-back winning weeks, taking us into profit for the season, before the football family took over, saving the sport from eating itself.

Rarely has such greed been seen since me landing a gold medal in a 'buffet all you can eat competition' back in my college days. Tipping guru by day, athlete by night.

Newcastle - with Wilson, ASM & Almiron - are a big price. Could be a shots frenzy too. West Ham conceded most shots of any PL side in last five games (83). They can be got at.



*This tweet may not age well 😬



Reliving such past major sporting achievements has only further fuelled my desire to make it a hat-trick of winning weeks and deliver more misery to the bookmakers. We've got a 9/2 shot to attack this weekend.

Good luck, comrades. Remember, whatever I tip up here, I back. We're in this together.

P+L for the season: +3

Leeds United

Manchester United Sunday 25th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

1pt on Newcastle with a +2 goal handicap vs Liverpool & Scott McTominay to have two or more shots vs Leeds (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool's wretched record against teams in the bottom half has once again led me to invest in Newcastle's chances of making a game of it at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men have had real issues finding way past well-organised teams, winning just six of their 15 matches with teams in the bottom half this season.

That includes home defeats to Burnley, Fulham and Brighton. Steve Bruce will follow the same tactic of trying to stifle Liverpool's attack but has got his team playing with plenty of confidence in forward areas with Allan Saint-Maximin likely to find plenty of pockets of space on the counter.

I wasn't quite brave enough to stick the double chance (Newcastle to win or draw) at 100/30 up as a selection but the 11/10 for Newcastle with a +2 handicap start certainly floats my boat. This means we'll cop a return if Newcastle win, draw or lose by one goal.

Image: Newcastle United did Jones Knows a favour last weekend, he's keeping the faith

We'll have to wait for Sunday lunchtime for the second leg on the double.

Leeds remain a fantastic team to watch but boy do they offer up space for the opposition, especially in central areas where Kalvin Phillips regularly gets overloaded.

Twenty-four players have managed to fire four or more shots in a fixture against Leeds this season from central shooting positions. John Stones and Fernandinho both managed to have four shots on goal in the recent fixture with Manchester City while the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Said Benrahma have both managed to fire four or more shots when lining up against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

As seen in the corresponding fixture, Scott McTominay, who scored twice, isn't afraid of pulling the trigger when given licence to roam and he is of interest in the player shots market offered up by Sky Bet. Of course, there's also the added bonus of McTominay being strong in the air - an area where Leeds are significantly vulnerable.

In what should be an end-to-end encounter, McTominay looks a solid wager to register a minimum of two shots on Leeds' goal.