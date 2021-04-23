Philip Billing wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for March

Bournemouth midfielder Phillip Billing is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for March, receiving 37 per cent of the public vote.

At first glance, the way in which Billing contorted his body to hook a left-foot volley around a cross that was curling behind him seemed awkward. Look again and its brilliance stands out.

Billing said: "I'm delighted to win this award and would like to thank everyone who voted for me.

"I've been working hard in training on making sure I get into the box more. We had also talked before that game about getting crosses in, so when I saw Arnie with the ball I knew what he was going to do.

"It was just a reaction to the ball in. I had some space around me, I just tried to connect and make sure it went on target.

"Some people would have headed it but I prefer to score with my feet. I've scored a few good goals before but it's probably the best goal of my career so far, for sure."

1:31 Watch the March nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award...

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "In a clash that could still have a huge bearing on the end of season play-off race, Bournemouth got off to the perfect start with a superb acrobatic volley from Billing.

"He's a player who knows what it takes to be promoted via the play-offs, having been a member of Huddersfield's successful side from 2017, and his goals have been a vital part of their superb recent form."

Billing beat off competition from Preston North End's Ched Evans and Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo.

Sky Bet League One winner: Conor Grant - MK Dons vs PLYMOUTH - March 16

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Conor Grant is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for March, receiving 42 per cent of the public vote.

There was nothing subtle about Grant's decision-making as he received the ball 25 yards. One touched controlled it, the second sent it arrowing firm and true into the MK Dons net.

Grant said: "Ryan (Hardie) laid the ball into me, I took a touch and knew I'd set myself well, so got my head over it and struck it as cleanly as I could. It was a great feeling off the boot, and even better to see it hit the net.

"I am delighted to have won the award, and very grateful for the support of the Green Army and everyone else who voted for me."

1:07 Watch the March nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award...

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "Grant had obviously been watching last month's Goal of the Month winner - Peterborough United's Jack Taylor - closely when he scored from 25 yards against Plymouth in late February.

"Grant was a similar distance out when he launched a ferocious drive with his left foot across the 'keeper and in off the far post, and in turn securing March's award for himself!"

Grant beat off competition from Lincoln City's Morgan Rogers and Peterborough United's Siriki Dembele.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Tom Nichols - Tranmere vs Crawley - March 6

Crawley Town midfielder Tom Nichols is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for March, receiving 43 per cent of the public vote.

Nichols contributed two touches to a delightful team goal, both of them impudent flicks. The first changed the direction of play, the second delicately glanced the ball home from six yards.

Nichols said: "It's always nice to win an award, it sounds like a cliche but it really was a team goal that summed up a brilliant team performance on the day."

1:10 Watch the March nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award...

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "With games coming thick and fast throughout March there was barely time to breath, but that didn't stop Crawley from playing some delightful football in the build-up to this goal, which was finished in some style by Nichols.

"It was the first of three goals for Nichols in a month where the Red Devils staked a claim for the play-offs before falling away."

Nichols beat off competition from Mansfield Town's George Maris and Stephen Quinn.