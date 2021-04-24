Premier League players reinforce commitment to taking a knee with powerful video message

Players such as Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson have come together to reinforce their commitment to the cause and the gesture; action initially started last season following the death of George Floyd

Tyrone Mings and other Premier League players have sent a message to say why they will continue to take a knee

Premier League players have once again shown their commitment to taking a knee in a powerful Sky Sports video message.

The action initially started last season following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while being restrained by white police officer Derek Chauvin during his arrest in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Video filmed by bystanders, showed Chauvin's knee pressed into Mr Floyd's neck and back for more than nine minutes as he gasped for breath.

The footage shocked the world and sparked global protests about racism and police brutality with the taking of a knee subsequently continued throughout this season as an act of support and solidarity in the fight against racism and discrimination.

11:38 Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings says players should continue to take a knee and believes that it still sends a powerful anti-racism message

Following a jury's decision to unanimously convict Chauvin of the murder of Floyd last week, players such as Tyrone Mings, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have come together to reinforce their commitment to the fight against racism and the gesture.

Showing footage of a number of Premier League teams taking a knee before games, Aston Villa's Mings leads the players in explaining why they take a knee - to raise awareness and educate as well as underlining the action is not politically motivated but instead a peaceful and powerful act that is a personal choice.

Mings, who was recently subjected to racial abuse on social media, has been a strong advocate throughout the fight for social justice and has previously urged people to "stand side by side in the fight for change".

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org