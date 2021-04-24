Premier League players reinforce commitment to taking a knee with powerful video message

Premier League players have once again shown their commitment to taking a knee in a powerful Sky Sports video message.
The action initially started last season following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while being restrained by white police officer Derek Chauvin during his arrest in Minneapolis in May 2020.
Video filmed by bystanders, showed Chauvin's knee pressed into Mr Floyd's neck and back for more than nine minutes as he gasped for breath.
The footage shocked the world and sparked global protests about racism and police brutality with the taking of a knee subsequently continued throughout this season as an act of support and solidarity in the fight against racism and discrimination.
Following a jury's decision to unanimously convict Chauvin of the murder of Floyd last week, players such as Tyrone Mings, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have come together to reinforce their commitment to the fight against racism and the gesture.
Showing footage of a number of Premier League teams taking a knee before games, Aston Villa's Mings leads the players in explaining why they take a knee - to raise awareness and educate as well as underlining the action is not politically motivated but instead a peaceful and powerful act that is a personal choice.
Mings, who was recently subjected to racial abuse on social media, has been a strong advocate throughout the fight for social justice and has previously urged people to "stand side by side in the fight for change".
