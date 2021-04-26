Fara Williams: England Women's most-capped international to retire at the end of the season

England's most-capped player Fara Williams has announced she is to retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old midfielder, who has been with Reading since 2017, has made 172 England appearances, including playing at three World Cups.

She helped the Lionesses finish in third place at the 2015 World Cup and as runners-up at Euro 2009, and also played for Great Britain during the London 2012 Olympics.

Her honours at club level include winning two Women's Super League titles with Liverpool and the FA Cup with both Everton and Arsenal.

After much consideration & despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season.



It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women’s game ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z9YWEcgdzi — Fara Williams MBE (@fara_williams47) April 26, 2021

Williams said in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram on Monday: "After much consideration and despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season.

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women's game, with some incredible highs."

She added: "Playing football is all I have ever known, but I am excited for the next chapter in my life.

"I look forward to remaining within the game, pursuing opportunities within the media and continuing my coaching badges."

Williams has made 15 appearances in the WSL this season.

In February she revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition, nephrotic syndrome, last year and spoke about the subsequent challenges she had faced.