Ryan Giggs, 47, was charged with causing actual bodily harm, common assault, as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour; Wales manager told he will have to appear at crown court on 26 May

Ryan Giggs pleads not guilty in first court appearance after being charged with assault

Ryan Giggs is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied a charge he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards a woman in her 30s, including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse.

The Wales manager also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm relating to an incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1.

He has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s during the same alleged incident.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

He appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out and he entered his not guilty pleas.

Giggs was told he will have to appear at crown court on May 26.

On Friday, Giggs released a statement, saying he had "full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations".

He added: "I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

"I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer."

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.