Fantasy Football: Jarrod Bowen, Caglar Soyuncu and Illan Meslier all tipped for big points haul

With only four gameweeks to go in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, which players will make the cut and be brought in to earn the bragging rights?

I would like to get it out there that in my last piece a certain Kelechi Iheanacho (£8.4m) was tipped up, and since then he has produced 23 points from those individual gamedays, both of which were inviting and pivotal captaincy choices.

There is another Leicester addition below, among two varying names that could spring a shock during the Premier League run-in.

Caglar Soyuncu - £8.3m

The Turkish international seems to be hitting the heights of last season after an injury-hit campaign.

Soyuncu has 35 points from his last five matches, including two clean sheets, attaining tier two passing bonus points (70+ passes) in each of those games. He provides an alternative or additional option to Iheanacho or Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) at the heart of the Leicester defence.

More strikingly, following the fixture announcement after my last article, Leicester have two Friday night fixtures against Southampton and Newcastle respectively, again providing a great captaincy option on an individual gameday. Clean sheets, passes, even a goal could be in the offing for the man who is owned by 28.5 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams.

Southampton

Leicester City Friday 30th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Jarrod Bowen - £7.9m

Jarrod Bowen has racked up 40 points from his last five matches and has found himself playing in the striker role for his last three. During this period the former Hull man has notched three goals and registered two assists, proving a potential captaincy and differential option in the weeks to come.

Image: Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring West Ham's third goal of the game against Leicester

A mere 2.5 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football managers have currently recruited the services of Bowen, which could be expected to increase given West Ham's favourable run-in. David Moyes' side have clashes with Burnley (potential captaincy day), Everton, Brighton, West Brom and Southampton. Points on offer.

Will you bring Bowen or an additional West Ham asset into your starting XI?

Illan Meslier - £6.1m

Illan Meslier is the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep 10 clean sheets in a Premier League season, and his Sky Sports Fantasy Football value has been a steal all season, with the Frenchman making 131 saves, tallying tier one bonus points (three saves) 13 times and tier two (five or more saves) on 12 occasions.

Image: Ilhan Meslier has kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season

The 21-year-old is third in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football goalkeeping charts, with his tally only bettered by Emiliano Martinez and Ederson - not bad for a player at just £6.1m who is bringing in 28.69 points per £M.

Can Meslier follow up from an 11-point haul against rivals Manchester United? Leeds travel to Brighton on Saturday, subsequently facing Tottenham, Burnley, Southampton and West Brom. Clean sheets could be plentiful for Meslier, who is only owned by 0.2 per cent of the top 1,000.