Premier League predictions: West Ham to suffer defeat at Burnley

After plenty of success last weekend, Jones Knows is back in the prediction chair and previews all 10 matches, offering up his betting insight along the way.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United, Sunday 7.15pm, live on Sky Sports

If ever an outright market offered such little value, this is it. Do I want to back Tottenham at 1/4 with Sky Bet? Absolutely not. Do I want to back Sheffield United at 11/1? Absolutely not. That probably means the draw is the play but Spurs' extra quality in the final third should see them over the line even though they were absolutely dismal in the Carabao Cup final where, to my eye, Harry Kane didn't look anywhere near his sharpest.

Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United Sunday 2nd May 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

The cards markets is the place to be, though. This Tottenham side are packed full of players who draw fouls for fun. No team in the Premier League this season have won more fouls leading to a booking this season with 74 opposition players picking up a card. Lucas Moura, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele feature in the top 20 for fouls won per 90 minutes by any Premier League player to have played more than 400 minutes this season. Moura sits fifth in that list with a return of 3.05 fouls won per game.

Here, they are lining up against officially the dirtiest team in the league as the Blades' tally of 63 yellow cards is the most produced by any Premier League side this season. Paul Heckingbottom hasn't really changed the style too much but he does like to go with a two-man base in midfield of John Fleck and Oliver Norwood. And since he took charge, the tenacious pair have been making nearly two fouls per 90 minutes but have escaped getting booked. I can't see that lasting another week against such an opponent like Spurs. The 10/11 with Sky Bet for either Fleck or Norwood to be booked rates as the best bet of the weekend when it comes to short prices. Get on.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Either Ollie Norwood or John Fleck to get carded (10/11 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Wolves, Monday 6pm, live on Sky Sports

One thing you can guarantee after a Wolves game where they've shipped more than two goals, is a reaction. It's shut up shop time.

West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday 3rd May 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

After losing 4-0 to West Ham, next up came a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Fulham.

After shipping three at Brighton, next up came a clean sheet in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace.

After losing 3-2 to West Brom, next up came a clean sheet in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Chorley.

Again, after losing 3-2 to West Ham, next up came a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Fulham.

If you can't see that pattern then please head to the opticians.

Burnley spanked Nuno's boys all over Molineux last Sunday in an embarrassing 4-0 defeat and although they are facing a team all-but certain to go down here, a clean sheet will be demanded by the boss. It will be ponderous, it will be risk-free but if we come out the other side with a 13/2 winner for the 1-0 away win, it will have all been worth it.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Back the 0-1 correct score (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs West Ham, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Is West Ham's overperformance, according to the key metrics, starting to catch up with them? I've been banging that drum for most of the season with pretty embarrassing consequences considering the results David Moyes' side have been pulling out of the bag. They deserve massive credit for an extraordinary season.

However, back-to-back defeats have started to bear fruit on my West Ham theory. Their bubble is in danger of bursting when it comes to a top-six finish. By the time West Ham kick-off on Monday Night Football, they could've sunk to seventh place.

And this is the last place you want to go at the moment. Burnley are in bouncing form, culminating in a jaw-dropping 4-0 win at Wolves which was completely and utterly deserved in every department. Plus, Sean Dyche's men are notoriously very hard to beat at Turf Moor, fans or no fans, losing just three of their last 12 fixtures.

It's easy to forget Burnley themselves qualified for Europe two seasons ago. A lot of things fell into place that season, mostly keeping a fit group together with a consistent performance level. Judging by their last five games, they are back at that top-eight performance metrics. In that period, they have beaten Wolves and Everton and are averaging two goals a game while posting 13.8 shots per 90 minutes. It's front-foot football being played with a purpose.

They are a massive price to register another victory. And I'm happy to throw in the chance of the game producing more than two goals. All of Burnley's last five fixtures have gone over the 2.5 line whilst West Ham games have been very high scoring of late, averaging 4.4 goal per-game. Combine a home win and over 2.5 goals at a very juicy 5/1 with Sky Bet.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to win and over 2.5 goals (5/1 with Sky Bet)

How did Jones Know do this weekend?

Southampton 1-1 Leicester - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 1-2

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 0-1

Brighton 2-0 Leeds - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 1-2

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 1-0

Everton 1-2 Aston Villa - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 1-0

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal - JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 2-1