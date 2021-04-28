Kwadwo Baah: Rochdale forward undergoing medical at Watford ahead of proposed move to Vicarage Road

Kwadwo Baah is currently having a medical at Watford ahead of a proposed move from League One side Rochdale.

Baah is out of contract in the summer so Watford would only be required to pay compensation for the player.

Sky Sports News understands Watford have tabled a £125k bid for the 18-year-old, who was previously in Crystal Palace's academy.

0:44 Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah scored two stunning goals against Charlton earlier in the season

Baah is considered to be a very highly-rated attacking midfielder or striker that has made huge strides forward under Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy this season.

He has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs and came close to joining Manchester City in January.

Other clubs are understood to be monitoring the player's situation but Watford have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the teenager.

Should the deal be completed, he would become Watford's first signing since the club secured promotion back to the Premier League last weekend.

