Women's Super League round-up: Birmingham grab point against Aston Villa as Arsenal boost Champions League qualifying hopes

Veatriki Sarri's superb injury-time free-kick snatched a vital point for Birmingham against derby rivals Aston Villa to boost their survival hopes in the Women's Super League on Wednesday.

Freya Gregory had given Villa a first-half lead against her former club but six minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game Sarri bent the ball in at the far post to make it 1-1 and keep Birmingham in ninth, three points clear of bottom side Bristol City.

With two games to play, Villa have just a one-point advantage on Bristol City, ahead of next week's clash with fellow strugglers West Ham, who lost 2-0 at Arsenal.

Vivianne Miedema scored with an impressive strike to move joint-top of the scoring charts with 18 goals and put Arsenal on course for victory.

Captain Kim Little then added the second, as Arsenal strengthened their hold on third place and a Champions League qualifying spot.