Sky Bet EFL play-offs 2020/21: Championship, League One, League Two fixture schedule confirmed

When are the 2021 Sky Bet EFL play-offs?
The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off schedule has now been confirmed by the EFL.
Clubs who finish between third and sixth will earn a spot in the Championship and League One, while those that finish between fourth and seventh will earn one in League Two.
Championship semi-final first legs
Championship A - Monday, May 17, 6pm
Championship B - Monday, May 17, 8.15pm
League One semi-final first legs
League One A - Tuesday, May 18, 6pm
League One B - Wednesday, May 19, 6pm
League Two semi-final first legs
League Two A - Thursday, May 20, 6pm
League Two B - Thursday, May 20, 8.15pm
Championship semi-final second legs
Championship A - Saturday, May 22, 12.30pm
Championship B - Saturday, May 22, 5.30pm
League One semi-final second legs
League One A - Friday, May 21, 7.45pm
League One B - Saturday, May 22, 3pm
League Two semi-final second legs
League Two A - Sunday, May 23, 12.30pm
League Two B - Sunday, May 23, 6.30pm
Play-off finals 2020/21
Championship final - Saturday, May 29, 3pm
League One final - Sunday, May 30, 3pm
League Two final - Monday, May 31, 3pm