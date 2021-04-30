Sky Bet EFL play-offs 2020/21: Championship, League One, League Two fixture schedule confirmed

When are the 2021 Sky Bet EFL play-offs?

The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off schedule has now been confirmed by the EFL.

Clubs who finish between third and sixth will earn a spot in the Championship and League One, while those that finish between fourth and seventh will earn one in League Two.

Championship semi-final first legs

Championship A - Monday, May 17, 6pm

Championship B - Monday, May 17, 8.15pm

League One semi-final first legs

League One A - Tuesday, May 18, 6pm

League One B - Wednesday, May 19, 6pm

League Two semi-final first legs

League Two A - Thursday, May 20, 6pm

League Two B - Thursday, May 20, 8.15pm

Championship semi-final second legs

Championship A - Saturday, May 22, 12.30pm

Championship B - Saturday, May 22, 5.30pm

League One semi-final second legs

League One A - Friday, May 21, 7.45pm

League One B - Saturday, May 22, 3pm

League Two semi-final second legs

League Two A - Sunday, May 23, 12.30pm

League Two B - Sunday, May 23, 6.30pm

Play-off finals 2020/21

Championship final - Saturday, May 29, 3pm

League One final - Sunday, May 30, 3pm

League Two final - Monday, May 31, 3pm