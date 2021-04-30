Sky Bet EFL play-offs 2020/21: Championship, League One, League Two fixture schedule confirmed

The 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off semi-finals will take place from Monday, May 17 to Sunday, May 23; play-off finals will take place at Wembley across the Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31

Friday 30 April 2021 12:09, UK

Northampton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham won promotion from League Two, League One and the Championship via the play-offs last season

When are the 2021 Sky Bet EFL play-offs?

The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off schedule has now been confirmed by the EFL.

Clubs who finish between third and sixth will earn a spot in the Championship and League One, while those that finish between fourth and seventh will earn one in League Two.

Championship semi-final first legs

Championship A - Monday, May 17, 6pm

Championship B - Monday, May 17, 8.15pm

Trending

League One semi-final first legs

League One A - Tuesday, May 18, 6pm

League One B - Wednesday, May 19, 6pm

Also See:

League Two semi-final first legs

League Two A - Thursday, May 20, 6pm

League Two B - Thursday, May 20, 8.15pm

Championship semi-final second legs

Championship A - Saturday, May 22, 12.30pm

Championship B - Saturday, May 22, 5.30pm

League One semi-final second legs

League One A - Friday, May 21, 7.45pm

League One B - Saturday, May 22, 3pm

League Two semi-final second legs

League Two A - Sunday, May 23, 12.30pm

League Two B - Sunday, May 23, 6.30pm

Play-off finals 2020/21

Championship final - Saturday, May 29, 3pm

League One final - Sunday, May 30, 3pm

League Two final - Monday, May 31, 3pm

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema