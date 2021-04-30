Premier League hits and misses: Sergio Aguero shows his class, Chelsea gear up for Real Madrid showdown

2:43 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Nine years ago, Sergio Aguero wrote his name into football folklore with his 93.20 goal to win Manchester City their first Premier League title and has continued to be their 'Mr Reliable' ever since.

On Saturday, he did it again - albeit in far less dramatic circumstances. Man City had laboured in the first half, struggling to find that spark to edge them closer to Premier League glory.

Enter Aguero.

He had showed signs of the incredible talent he possess, but his control and finish from Benjamin's Mendy superb cross was world class. Aguero also had a role in the build-up to Ferran Torres' goal 83 seconds later.

"There's nothing we can compare to that moment for Manchester City in 2012," Guardiola said. "But he's shown again what he has shown all his career, many times - what a goal, what a player, what a man."

Aguero has once again helped Man City to put one hand on the trophy - they need just two points from four games to clinch their latest Premier League crown, and could even do so without kicking a ball if Manchester United lose to Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

With just a few months left of his decade at Man City, Aguero will be hoping to contribute as many goals as possible to achieve success for the club - could he perform similar heroics to 2012 in a Champions League final, perhaps? It would certainly be a fitting end to a glittering Man City career.

One thing is for sure though, whoever snaps Aguero up on a free this summer will be getting a striker who still has bags of skill, talent and goals, just as he demonstrated on Saturday.

"He's an absolutely top legend, extraordinary player, behaving as the most humble and nicest human being and it's not easy to find that. That's why I love him as a man," Guardiola added.

"Hopefully he can go in the place he wants to be and play the last years of his career in a high level. I never will forget it, he helped me a lot and it's a pleasure to work with him."

Charlotte Marsh

Thomas Tuchel would have been forgiven for having an eye on Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid, but he was adamant, despite making five pre-match alterations, that Chelsea focus lied solely on Saturday's derby with Fulham.

It was the kind of statement managers make time and again, one they almost have to minutes before a game, but any suggestion his comments were said for effect were dispelled by another flawless Chelsea performance.

Yes Tuchel made five changes, but Chelsea's level of performance was just as ruthless and clinical as they have been since the German took the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham's fast start was extinguished by a moment of magic from Mason Mount and a cool finish from Kai Havertz, who killed off the game and doubled his Premier League goals tally with a second early after the break.

Chelsea enjoyed a measure of control throughout which allowed them to keep Fulham at arm's length with relative ease and, crucially, left plenty in reserve ahead of the midweek showdown with the 13-time European champions.

If the victory over Fulham was symptomatic of Tuchel's transformation of Chelsea, then Madrid's visit to west London presents the German with the opportunity to secure a tangible reward for his efforts.

Jack Wilkinson

The case for the defence... Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has kept more clean sheets (11) than any other manager in Premier League history from their first 15 games in charge in the competition (overtaking Mourinho and Scolari, 10 each from their first 15).

An impeccable chested pass back to his goalkeeper Robert Sanchez - that drew comparisons with Paolo Maldini from some quarters - on 74 minutes triggered a thought: why isn't Gareth Southgate watching Lewis Dunk?

Conor Coady seems to be the likely back-up for John Stones and Harry Maguire at the Euros due to his ability to play at the heart of a back three. But Dunk is equally, if not more, effective at such role judged on his performances in the second half of this season. He is the leader in the best defence of sides in the bottom nine, conceding 39 goals and has kept six clean sheets in their last eight home games.

He was absolutely faultless in this victory over Leeds, marking Patrick Bamford out of the game, who failed to have a shot at goal, and repelling everything Leeds mustered in his direction. When you consider the lack of options in the centre of England's defence, how he only has one cap for his country is a mystery.

Brighton boss Graham Potter, usually so reserved, was beaming in his assessment of his skipper: "His performance was sensational," he said.

"I haven't seen him play as well as that. He's been so consistent at a high level. How he leads the line, he was amazing today."

Lewis Jones

Stranger things have happened than West Ham pipping Leicester to a top-four place in the final five games of the season. The gap to the Foxes could be reduced to five points by the end of the weekend, with a hard run-in to follow for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The Leicester manager's sense of deja vu will not have been aided by the Foxes failing to take advantage of by far their easiest remaining game at Southampton on Friday night, especially when said opponent has won only two out of 15 games, and even more especially when they are forced to play for more than 80 minutes with 10 men.

Trips to Manchester United and Chelsea are still to come, plus the distraction - and fatigue - of an FA Cup final appearance, and it is not too late for Leicester's bubble to burst for the second season in a row.

"The football they have played has been so good, but after their wobble last year you are just concerned whether it could happen again," Jamie Redknapp said on Friday Night Football after their draw at St Mary's, but added a word of encouragement: "I think this team is too good this year and have learned from last season's mistakes."

Worries about fourth spot missing out on Champions League qualification would need Chelsea to finish outside the top four, meaning West Ham would likely have to finish in third position for Leicester to be in trouble - even in David Moyes' wildest dreams that seems a stretch.

But the Foxes can draw on one note of positivity. It's difficult to praise a side dropping points against the most out-of-form team in the division but let's look at it from a very low bar - Leicester's run-in last season.

It's quite possible that at this stage in 2019/20, when the Foxes won only two of their final eight games to miss out on the Champions League, that after falling behind to James Ward-Prowse's penalty on the hour mark, they might not have had enough enough character to dig their way past low block and dogged defending of Southampton.

It took fight, and it took persistence. And yes, it still lacked quality and creativity, but mental strength is needed in spades in this part of a campaign. Especially when you've got trips to Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and Wembley still to come.

Ron Walker

Fulham were brushed aside by Chelsea with the minimum of fuss in the west London derby and it leaves their Premier League status hanging by a thread.

The 2-0 defeat leaves Scott Parker's side in 17th place, nine points adrift of Newcastle and Burnley having crucially played a game more than their relegation rivals. And with just 12 points left to play for it's a really tall order for Fulham.

However, Parker still believes his side can give themselves a chance of survival... he has to, but he also knows how difficult it will be for his side.

When asked what Fulham need from their final four games to survive, Parker said: "Four wins. It can be done. We have to win four games. What I do know is that if we keep this level we have chance of beating Burnley, then beating Southampton, Man Utd and then Newcastle. Of course, it is difficult."

London problems Fulham remain winless in their last 24 Premier League London derbies (D5 L19), since a 2-1 victory against West Ham in January 2014 – in top-flight history, only Crystal Palace have endured a longer winless run in London derbies (31 games between August 1969 – March 1973).

It's admirable stuff from Parker considering Fulham have never won four Premier League games in a row.

"That is the challenge for us," the Fulham boss added. "I understand it. But anyone who watched this game today will see a team who wanted to win. I know we can win four games and that is our aim. It would be some escape, but we've seen it before.

"People will laugh at their screens and think I'm living in cuckooland. Maybe I am. But until that curtain comes down, we will see."

He may be the only person who believes, but what is certain is Parker will give it his all and demand the same from his side until relegation is confirmed.

Oliver Yew