David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who will stay up - Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham (or Wycombe)?

It is set to be a nail-biting conclusion. If you are a fan of one of the three clubs then you would be quite within your rights to be horrified to see it come down to the last day like this. I don't envy the fans involved and my heart goes out to all of them, but from a purely objective spectacle we couldn't really have asked for much more.

In Derby and Sheffield Wednesday you have two teams down there who absolutely should not be. Even with the points deduction Wednesday have had, they have the squad there to be nowhere near the bottom of the division. It's poor performances that have put them both in this position, and personnel at the clubs who have fallen woefully short.

For Derby it is in their hands, for Wednesday there are no second chances. They need to go for the win and hope things go their way in Rotherham's game. It is out of the Millers' hands again as they head to Cardiff, and they must be exhausted after the last few weeks. It will be a tough trip for them, because Cardiff showed last week against Birmingham that they are not on the beach yet.

Rotherham are a team, manager and club you can't help but like. They will fight, but I feel like they will go down fighting with a 1-1 draw.

Just a quick word on Wycombe, too. Their budget was tiny for League One, it would have taken a miracle to keep them in the Championship, and it would take the biggest one of all to keep them up. They deserve huge credit for getting to the final day of the season not relegated yet.

It takes us back to Pride Park for the result, then. I have a feeling that Wednesday could well edge it, and be the side celebrating at full-time.

